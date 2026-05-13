Darren Fletcher's Under-18 Team: A Model of Excellence and Teamwork

Darren Fletcher, the former Manchester United midfielder and now boss of the Under-18 team, has been instrumental in the development of JJ Gabriel, the inaugural winner of the Premier League Under-18 Player of the Season award. Fletcher's approach to team management and player development is a model of excellence, with his team-mates on a rota to contribute to the team's success. The article highlights Fletcher's intense coaching style, his man-management skills, and the small, mundane tasks that add up to create a cohesive and successful team.

On Tuesday night, at a swanky black tie event in London, JJ Gabriel was crowned as the inaugural winner of the Premier League Under-18 Player of the Season award.

United's top brass were in attendance but few are prouder of the 15-year-old than his boss at United, Darren Fletcher, after 23 goals in 23 league starts made him the overwhelming candidate to win Player of the Year.

'JJ's an amazing talent and his enthusiasm for football, his enthusiasm that he brings to the pitch every day to learn, to want to play, to be on the ball, he's been a pleasure to work with,' Fletcher explains. 'He's a fantastic kid. He's desperate to do better, to improve, to learn, he takes constructive criticism fantastically and I've got a great relationship with him.

' But, like the rest of his Under-18 team-mates who are preparing for this week's eagerly-anticipated FA Youth Cup final against Manchester City, the first time these sides meet in this final in 43 years, there is no special treatment under Fletcher. Darren Fletcher (right) has helped develop JJ Gabriel into the best Under-18 player in the UK Like his team-mates, Gabriel is on the jobs rota which includes everything from picking up cones, to collecting the water bottles and resetting meeting room furniture.

Even Fletcher and his coaching staff are required to muck in.

'They are all on a rota,' Fletcher says. 'Everyone brings something off the bus , even the coaches. 'It's not a job to punish them, it's just that we're all in it together as a team really and we make sure everything's tidy, we make sure we bring the stuff out, we make sure we put it away, we make sure everything's done.

'So the best way to do that is to have them in groups where they're responsible for each part and to carry a bag of balls in a training session. It's not really a job. Or to make sure that the meeting room chairs are, you know, , all them sort of things.

'It's small, mundane things really but they add up. Filling up water bottles, things like that. It's for themselves. We're not asking them to clean someone else's boots or to do something for something else.

All the jobs they do is for their group and for their team-mates really, so that's why it works really well.





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Darren Fletcher Manchester United Under-18 Team JJ Gabriel Premier League Under-18 Player Of The Season A FA Youth Cup Final Teamwork Rotation Coaching Style Player Development

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