Darren Day Looks Different in Leather, Visits Second-Hand Jewellery Shop

Darren Day, a 90s heartthrob and West End musical theatre star, was spotted in Essex with a miniature cactus and a large tote bag. He also had long facial hair and a black leather jacket.

Darren Day looked worlds away from his 90s heartthrob heyday as he stepped out in Essex to visit a second hand jewellery shop on Thursday.

The actor and singer, 57, who is best known as a leading man in West End musical theatre, sported a very different look as he hit the shops carrying a miniature cactus. Darren rocked a black leather jacket over a plain white T-shirt and matching skinny ripped jeans. The Celebrity Big Brother star donned a pair of lace up black boots and opted for a number of long gold necklaces.

Darren swept his greying locks over to one side and sported long facial hair for the low-key outing. He was spotted carrying a large tote bag as well as the miniature cactus and later picked up an energy drink.

The star is best known as a leading man in West End musical theatre including in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; pictured 1992. Last month, Darren was rushed to A&E with a suspected broken arm - just hours before his latest appearance in a touring production of Mother Goose. Taking to Instagram, the actor said at the time: 'Currently sitting in A&E with suspected broken bones in my wrist and elbow. Just over an hour ‘til I’m onstage!

' Darren plays the villainous Demon Vanity alongside former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan as Princess Jill and Basil Brush as King Basil in an Easter production of Mother Goose. The actor, a stage veteran, was preparing for the second of two shows at Roses Theatre in Tewkesbury when he suffered the accident. Commenting on his latest Instagram update, co-star Helen wrote: 'Your the best Darren love you loads.

' Darren and his cast-mates were on a month-long UK tour with the Anson Benson Productions stage show. Their final show was scheduled for April 19 at Victoria Theatre in Halifax. The performer's trip to A&E comes shortly after he and ex-partner Suzanne confirmed they are grandparents. Taking to Instagram, former Hear'Say singer Suzanne revealed Corey's girlfriend had given birth to baby son Colton.

While their relationship was turbulent to say the least when they split back in 2005, the former couple have buried the hatchet as they put on a united front while smiling with the newborn. Darren rocked a black leather jacket over a white T-shirt and matching skinny ripped jeans. The Celebrity Big Brother star donned a pair of lace up black boots and opted for a number of long gold necklaces.

He was spotted carrying a large tote bag as well as the miniature cactus and later picked up an energy drink. Darren cut an edgy figure in leather for the outing. Darren had an illicit fling with Shaw in 2003 while co-starring in the touring theatre production of Summer Holiday, despite both being engaged to other people.

The actor's reputation and career subsequently took a major nose dive after he walked out on the singer and their seven-week old son Corey on Mother's Day in 2005, while battled postnatal depression, reportedly uttering the phrase 'I don't do family.

' Now embarking on a new chapter as grandparents, Day joked about the former couple's age gap as he penned: 'Grandad loves you so much…and is actually old enough to be a Grandparent, unlike Nanny! @suzi_shaw'. Shaw added: 'Something beautiful, something true, My baby boy Corey, became a father To a precious son, wrapped softly in blue





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Darren Day West End Musical Theatre Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Essex Second-Hand Jewellery Shop Black Leather Jacket White T-Shirt Skinny Ripped Jeans Lace Up Black Boots Long Gold Necklaces Miniature Cactus Large Tote Bag Energy Drink A&E Suspected Broken Bones Wrist And Elbow Mother Goose Anson Benson Productions Roses Theatre In Tewkesbury Victoria Theatre In Halifax Illicit Fling Postnatal Depression Corey Suzanne Helen Flanagan Basil Brush Demon Vanity Princess Jill King Basil Easter Production UK Tour Corey's Girlfriend Colton Mother's Day Postnatal Depression I Don't Do Family

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