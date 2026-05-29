Darren Bent Picks His All-Time World Cup XI: Neuer, Cafu, Maradona, Messi Lead Attack-Heavy Lineup

Former England striker Darren Bent has selected his all-time World Cup XI, favoring an attacking formation with five Brazilian greats. He explains his choices, from Manuel Neuer in goal to the strike partnership of Pelé and Ronaldo.

Former England striker Darren Bent recently shared his all-time World Cup XI selection, an attacking-heavy lineup built around Brazilian talent and formed in a 4-2-2-2 formation.

Bent spoke exclusively to Daily Mail Sport at TOCA Social as the tournament approaches. In goal, he chose German keeper Manuel Neuer, praising his 2014 World Cup win and longevity despite recent retirement from the national team. The defense features two-time winner Cafu at right-back, compatriot Roberto Carlos on the left, and legendary centre-back Franz Beckenbauer alongside Italian World Cup 2006 captain Fabio Cannavaro.

Bent highlighted Cannavaro's Ballon d'Or win as a centre-back, placing him in the conversation with other great Italian defenders. The midfield pivot breaks from convention, omitting a traditional defensive or box-to-box player in favor of two of the game's most creative attacking minds: Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane. Bent insisted Maradona is indispensable in any World Cup team, referencing his 1986 heroics.

He called Zidane the greatest player ever until Lionel Messi emerged, citing his 1998 final performance and his remarkable 2006 comeback, including the semi-final against Brazil and the panenka in the final. Supporting these midfield magicians are two Barcelona legends, Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, chosen as the ultimate expression of joyful, creative football.

Bent acknowledged that some might cite other players with better accolades or longevity, but insisted that Ronaldinho's peak from 2002 to 2006 was unparalleled in his ability to manipulate the ball and move past opponents. Completing the front line are two of history's most legendary strikers: Brazil's Pelé and Ronaldo, known as R9. Their inclusion brings the number of Brazilians in the side to five, matching Brazil's record five World Cup titles.

Pelé scored 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches across his three victories, while Ronaldo netted more World Cup goals than his idol, starring in the 1994 and 2002 triumphs





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Darren Bent World Cup XI Manuel Neuer Cafu Roberto Carlos Franz Beckenbauer Fabio Cannavaro Diego Maradona Zinedine Zidane Lionel Messi Ronaldinho Pelé Ronaldo

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