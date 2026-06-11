Darrell Sheets' Family Keeps Social Media Pages Running After His Death

Brandon, 42, and his family are keeping Darrell Sheets' social media pages running, as well as his antique store in Arizona, Havasu Show Me Your Junk, in memory of the Storage Wars alum who passed away at age 67 in an apparent suicide.

Hey, I know everybody’s got concerns about Darrell the Gambler’s Facebook, Instagram , other platforms of social media , and stuff like that. Brandon, 42, said in an Instagram video on Wednesday, June 10, adding that he and his family will keep Darrell’s social media pages running, as well as his antique store in Arizona , Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

We’re going to keep things going in his memory and his legacy. So, if you see us posting stuff, be sure to hit the like button down below, give us a follow, let us know that we’re doing a good job keeping the memory alive, because at the end of the day, that’s the wow factor, baby. There is ‘no date set’ yet for when Darrell’s store will reopen to the public.

Storage Wars alum Darrell Sheets reportedly met with fans prior to his death at age 67 in an apparent suicide. The Storage Wars star can be in an Instagram Stories post on June 2, revealing that the process had ‘begun. ’ He asked his followers to ‘please allow some time as we gather things and get through these tough times.

’ On April 22, 2026, at approximately 0200 hours, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual. The male was pronounced deceased on scene, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

Storage Wars is planning to honor former cast member Darrell Sheets following his death by apparent suicide at the age of 67. According to TMZ, A&E will pay tribute to Sheets during this weekend’s new episode. The network has plans to honor him with an in-memoriam card during the broadcast. Leading up to a new episode, Darrell wrote via Instagram, ‘My heart is so broken.

I love you, Dad, and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our family. Let’s all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets. ’ He continued, ‘I can’t answer everyone’s questions or concerns right now.

I think we all just need time to process and remember all the good that my father was and will continue to be through my son and I. The love we all have for this man and all his kindness is only a small portion of who he truly is. ’ After a heart attack in 2019, Darrell took a step back from the show, making sporadic appearances until his exit in 2023.

He then moved to Lake Havasu and opened his shop. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Daughter With Tom Pelphrey





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