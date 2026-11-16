Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided updates on two key starters and it doesn't paint a pretty picture for the future.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectat AT&T Stadium.

Dallas' defense allowed 29 second-half points and 584 total yards of offense throughout the game, which is theDallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, including x-rays and MRIs. X-rays. If either man is forced to miss extended time, it's very possible that they could be shut down for the remainder of the season.

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There are eight weeks left in the season, but the Cowboys just took another step back in the NFC East title picture. If the Cowboys fall any further behind while Bland and Booker or sidelined, the right call would be to place them on injured reserve. Both players have already missed time this season due to injury, so there is no reason to risk any long-term damage, especially for a young rising star like Booker.

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Bland, meanwhile, could be staring at the end of his Cowboys tenure. We will find out more about the extent of Bland and Bookers' injuries later in the week when the team returns to practice and the Cowboys' coaching staff and front office speak to the media. For now, all anyone can do is hope for the best.

Up next for the Cowboys in Week 11 is a clash with the lowly Tennessee Titans, which is a game that the team should win, before turning around on a quick week to face the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day. It's not too late to save the season, but a loss in either of the next two weeks could be the nail in the coffin for Dallas before we even reach the team's bye week.