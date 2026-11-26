Darla Palmer submits seven late campaign finance reports to avoid being blocked from office in the Hinds County DA runoff against Gwen Agho, facing fines from the Ethics Commission.

Darla Palmer, a private defense attorney, filed seven overdue campaign finance reports on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, just one day before the scheduled runoff election in Hinds County. The filing was a critical move to ensure she remains eligible to take office if she defeats her opponent, prosecutor Gwen Agho, in Tuesday's contest.

Palmer is running to complete the term of former Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, who resigned during the summer after pleading guilty to a federal corruption charge. The urgency of the filings stemmed from state laws that prohibit candidates who have failed to submit all required financial disclosures from holding public office.

Also read Mississippi DA Candidate Darla Palmer Faces Disqualification Over Unfiled Reports

Legal Requirements for Candidate Eligibility

Mississippi state law strictly bars any candidate who has not submitted all their required campaign finance reports from taking office. Additionally, if a candidate has not filed all required reports within the past five years, they may be prevented from appearing on the ballot entirely. These regulations are enforced to maintain transparency in political campaigns and ensure all financial activities are publicly recorded.

Just prior to Palmer's filing, Mississippi Today reported that she could be blocked from taking office if she wins the runoff. The report highlighted that the Secretary of State's Office would enforce the law, potentially voiding her election results if the paperwork was not corrected before the election took place. This created significant pressure on Palmer's campaign team to resolve the delinquency immediately.

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Palmer's Response to Compliance Failures

On Wednesday, Palmer filed the outstanding documents with the Secretary of State's Office, revealing that she received and spent a total of $28,854.52 in campaign contributions during her 2023 campaign against Jody Owens. Palmer characterized the failure to file on time as "an oversight" rather than a deliberate act. She stated to Mississippi Today on Tuesday that "none of this is willful or deliberate," emphasizing her intent to comply with all future regulations.

The defense attorney also confirmed that she intends to pay any fines levied by the Mississippi Ethics Commission due to the late submissions. While she did not receive nine letters notifying her of the penalties from addresses she provided, she accepted responsibility for the administrative lapse. This approach aims to mitigate further legal complications before the election results are finalized.

Financial Committee and Fine Details

The outstanding reports from 2023 covered funds Palmer raised through a political committee she formed specifically for that previous election cycle. In a strategic adjustment, Palmer filed the overdue documents as an individual candidate on Wednesday, rather than through her 2023 political committee. Liz Jonson, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's Office, confirmed in a text message that these newly filed reports as a candidate would suffice for the committee as well.

However, a technical issue remains unresolved regarding the 2023 political committee. Palmer did not file a termination report for that specific entity, meaning the committee is not exempt from future reporting requirements. Consequently, the committee remains active in the eyes of the state and could face additional fines if new financial activities occur without proper disclosure. Tom Hood, the executive director of the Mississippi Ethics Commission, noted that they had sent nine letters about the fines to addresses Palmer provided.

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Impact on Election Outcome and Next Steps

The Mississippi Ethics Commission has already fined Palmer $3,700 because of the late reports. While this financial penalty is significant, it does not legally disqualify her from the ballot or from holding office, provided the Secretary of State accepts her filings. The primary concern for voters and campaign observers is whether the administrative delays would have caused a disqualification if Palmer had won the election on Tuesday.

Palmer's successful filing removes the immediate threat of disqualification, allowing the election to proceed as scheduled. If she defeats Gwen Agho in the runoff, Palmer will be cleared to assume the role of Hinds County District Attorney. The resolution of this financial compliance issue marks the final administrative hurdle for Palmer before the inauguration of the new term, which will see her oversee the county's legal proceedings following Jody Owens' departure.