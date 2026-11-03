Darkseid Declares Superman His Greatest Enemy In DC All-In Saga

DC Entertainment shifts its main narrative focus by having Darkseid identify Superman as his ultimate foe, redefining the DC Multiverse's core conflict in the new 2025 saga.

DC Entertainment has officially escalated its ongoing narrative conflict by introducing a radical reinterpretation of its flagship villain's motivations. In the opening issue of 2025, the entity known as Darkseid has explicitly declared Superman to be his ultimate adversary, fundamentally altering the established hierarchy of heroes and villains within the DC Multiverse. This revelation serves as the central hook for the current "DC All-In Saga," a comprehensive storytelling initiative that has seen the publisher surpass rival Marvel in sales metrics over the preceding several years.

Reimagining The New Gods Mythos

The creative direction stems from the foundational work of Jack Kirby, who originally introduced Darkseid in 1970 as the central figure of the New Gods saga. Kirby, a known enthusiast of global mythology and the creator of Thor for Marvel, utilized the New Gods to construct a unique cosmology for the DC Universe. A pivotal element of this original mythos was a prophecy stating that Darkseid would fall in battle against his own son, Orion. This narrative structure was designed to mirror ancient legends where the chief evil deity is inevitably defeated by a prophesied hero, reflecting humanity's struggle to comprehend a chaotic universe.

Also read How TV Show Forced DC to Kill Superman in 1992 Comic Event

Orion was conceived as the direct antithesis to his father. Born of evil genes yet raised on New Genesis, Orion represents the concept that evil is largely a matter of nurture rather than pure nature. His conflict with Darkseid symbolizes the universal human battle against inner darkness. By establishing Orion as the son of the most foul being in the multiverse, Kirby illustrated that even those born with malignant traits can choose a path of redemption, a theme that has remained central to the New Gods franchise since its inception.

The Omega Singularity Objective

In the latest installment, Darkseid is depicted launching a multi-dimensional campaign against Earth-3 while simultaneously conquering other parallel Earths. His primary objective has shifted from the historical pursuit of the Anti-Life Equation to the creation of the Omega Singularity. This new goal involves harnessing Omega Energy from multiple worlds to collapse all of time and space into a single moment where every entity exists simultaneously. The Omega Singularity represents the ultimate evolution of the power previously associated with the Anti-Life Equation, marking a significant escalation in the villain's capabilities.

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During a confrontation with Ultraman, Darkseid pauses to reflect on his interactions with Superman. He articulates the view that Superman is not merely another hero to be vanquished, but his true opposite number. This statement challenges the traditional view that Orion is the sole destined challenger. The narrative suggests that this shift does not invalidate previous storylines, as the Omega Singularity builds upon the established power systems, but it does signal a new direction for the overarching plot of the DC Multiverse.

The Conflict Of Hope Versus Darkness

This narrative pivot reinforces a thematic dichotomy that DC has cultivated in recent years. Superman is positioned as the first superhero and the primary source of Hope, with capitalization emphasized in internal lore to denote his unique role. The concept of Superman energy is described as the foundational force that powers the rest of the DC Multiverse. In stark contrast, Darkseid represents the ultimate darkness and the end of all things, driven by the desire to consume Omega, the direct antithesis of hope.

By declaring Superman his greatest enemy, the story makes this philosophical opposition explicit within the text of the comic. While Batman remains the most popular character and the leader of the heroic community, Superman holds the symbolic position of the multiverse's moral anchor. The conflict between Darkseid and Superman is framed as a battle between the greatest potential conqueror the universe could see and the hero who chose not to become that tyrant, mirroring the internal struggle Orion faces against his own heritage.

Fan Reactions And Purist Criticism

The decision to elevate Superman to the primary antagonist's focal point has generated significant debate among dedicated fans. A segment of the community, often referred to as purists, advocates for maintaining the classic dynamic of Darkseid versus Orion. These fans argue that the original Kirby creation should remain the central narrative thread, preserving the lesson that evil is a choice and that individuals can overcome their nature. Although this group may be a minority, they are vocal in online forums and often express dissatisfaction with changes to the established cosmology.

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Despite the criticism, the narrative argues that the Superman versus Darkseid conflict conveys the exact same core message as the Orion saga. It explores the idea that even those born into evil can choose good, with Superman serving as the external manifestation of that choice. While Jack Kirby is revered as the King of comics, this evolution suggests that the thematic essence of his creation can be expanded to include other characters without diminishing its original intent. The shift positions Superman as the living proof that darkness can be resisted, aligning his character arc with the foundational themes of the New Gods.