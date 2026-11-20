Darkseid makes a rare public appearance at the funeral of DC villain Lobo in the new comic issue, signaling a unique respect for the bounty hunter amidst other major characters.

Darkseid, the tyrannical Lord of Apokolips, has been shown attending the funeral of Lobo, a popular DC villain, in the newly released comic book issue. This unexpected appearance by the New God highlights a rare moment of respect for the bounty hunter, despite their historically adversarial relationship. The event serves as a significant narrative point in the current Lobo storyline, revealing deeper layers to the character dynamics within the DC Universe.

The Circumstances Of Lobo Death

Lobo, the infamous Czarnian bounty hunter known for his nearly indestructible nature, met his end at the conclusion of Lobo issue number 8. His traditional healing factor was overwhelmed by Francis Damex, a Mauve Lantern who represents the color of apathy. Both combatants died during their final confrontation, with Francis Damex being described as the first and last of his kind to wield such power. The death of the Main Man marks a shocking departure from his usual resilience, setting the stage for a somber gathering.

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Star-Studded Funeral Attendance

Lobo issue 9 opens with the funeral services underway, featuring an impressive lineup of attendees from across the DC spectrum. The gathering includes major heroes like The Flash and villains such as The Joker and Sinestro, all paying their last respects. Maynard, a member of Lobo's unorthodox villain group, delivers a sermon for his fallen friend. The presence of such high-profile figures underscores the impact Lobo had on both sides of the moral divide, making the event a true celebrity affair.

Darkseid Unique Reaction

Standing among the mourners, Darkseid observes the proceedings with his characteristic stoicism. Unlike many others who are depicted shedding tears, Darkseid demonstrates his version of sadness by shooting drooping Omega Beams from his eyes. This visual gag emphasizes his alien nature and different emotional framework compared to other attendees. The scene also features Maynard wearing a hat that reads New Gods Who Dis, adding a touch of irreverence to the solemn occasion.

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Past Cross Universe Encounters

While Darkseid and Lobo rarely interact in the main DC Universe, they have clashed in several alternate realities. In the Injustice universe, Darkseid sent Lobo to hunt Superman, leading to a brawl where Lobo survived despite the odds. In Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Blackest Night number 1, Lobo battled a Nekron-empowered Darkseid, using his healing factor to overwhelm the New God with duplicates. These encounters highlight the physical and supernatural resilience of the Czarnian.

Afterlife Shenanigans Await

Lobo does not remain dead for long, as his ghost is shown observing the funeral after stealing The Spectre cloak. Ted Grant, the current Spectre, quickly intervenes to deliver a walloping to the spectral bounty hunter. Solicitations for the upcoming issues confirm that Lobo will continue his antics in the afterlife, involving a team of alternate Lobos. Fans can expect more chaos and humor as the character navigates the post-mortem world, keeping the series lively and engaging.