Darkseid recruits Earth-3 Crime Syndicate members including Ultraman and Owlman to form his own Justice League in the DC All In Saga, challenging the main universe heroes.

In the latest chapter of DC Comics lore, Darkseid has officially assembled a personal version of the Justice League, marking a significant escalation in his campaign against the multiverse. This development was confirmed in DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. the World #1, where the God of Evil demonstrated that his plans to dominate existence remain firmly on track. The new roster combines shock members with heavyweights specifically designed to counter Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Darkseid Invades Earth-3 to Recruit Villains

Darkseid arrived on Earth-3, the home dimension of the villainous Crime Syndicate, to demand that the group join him as his thralls. The Syndicate leader, Ultraman, attempted to attack Darkseid but was quickly beaten to a pulp and drafted into the archvillain's service. This event solidified Darkseid's status as the overarching villain of all DC canon, a position he strengthened in 2024 when he left his mortal limits to become a multiversal god. He founded the Absolute Universe and is now spreading his influence across the multiverse.

Also read The Flash #39 pits Wally West against Justice League over pre-crime tactics

Ultraman and Owlman Join Darkseid's Forces

The first major recruit is Ultraman, also known as Kal-Il, an incredibly powerful bully who keeps Earth-3 under his thumb. He possesses abilities similar to Superman but derives strength from Kryptonite, which he actively seeks out, crushes, and snorts. Ultraman is not particularly intelligent or creative with his powers and has a history of abusing Superman's son. He is joined by Owlman, aka Thomas Wayne Jr., a genius tactician who controls Gotham City through fear and an army of disposable 'Talon' sidekicks. Owlman has a secret relationship with Superwoman and chafes under Ultraman's absolute power.

Superwoman and Johnny Quick Add To The Roster

Superwoman, the Earth-3 counterpart to Lois Lane, serves as a superpowered dominatrix and political manipulator. Married to Ultraman, she conducts affairs to influence the planet's supervillain rulers and heroes. She wields the Lasso of Submission, a barbed wire tool that forces victims to worship her. Joining them is Johnny Quick, aka Jonathan Chambers, a superspeed serial killer who enjoys running through normal humans until they explode. Unlike the mainstream Flash, Johnny Quick is not highly intelligent and often follows the lead of Atomica, who is not currently shown as a member of the Syndicate in this specific storyline.

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Power Ring and Pandora Complete The Team

Power Ring, identified as John Stewart, brings formidable energy construct abilities to the team. As the Emerald Knight, Stewart is an enforcer for the Overlords of Oa who was estranged from his daughter due to his vigilante murders. His ring persuades him to kill at every opportunity, representing a surrender of humanity to demonic forces. Completing the group is Pandora, aka The Cursed, a skilled mystic straight out of Greek mythology. She channels her powerful magic through twin handguns and is a master of both modern and traditional weaponry. Pandora was resurrected as Darkseid's harbinger after dying at the hands of Doctor Manhattan during the Rebirth era.

Impact On The DC Multiverse And Future Conflicts

The formation of this villainous Justice League presents a direct threat to the main continuity heroes. Darkseid's use of Earth-3's most dangerous residents indicates a strategic move to utilize local power structures against the primary heroes of the DC Universe. The presence of John Stewart as Power Ring raises questions about canon in this frequently rebooted reality, especially given the history of Volthoom's demonic influence on previous versions of the ring. Fans are left to wonder how the mainstream Justice League will respond to this coordinated assault from their most formidable enemies.