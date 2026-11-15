Morrissey and The Smashing Pumpkins headlined the Darker Waves Festival in Huntington Beach on Nov 14 2026. The event featured a diverse lineup of rock and post-punk acts at the oceanfront venue.

Morrissey and The Smashing Pumpkins delivered powerful performances at the Darker Waves Festival held at Huntington Beach City Beach on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The event drew thousands of fans to the sand for a day of music featuring prominent alternative rock and post-punk acts. The festival showcased a mix of legendary artists and enduring bands that have shaped the genre over decades.

Morrissey Delivers Joyful Set at Darker Waves

Morrissey, the English singer who has maintained a massive following in Southern California, greeted the crowd with a rare smile during his set. He expressed his delight at performing in the region, telling the audience, Happy, happy, happy we are to be here. This sentiment contrasted with his long-standing reputation in the British music press as the Pope of Mope due to the melancholic nature of his lyrics.

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Despite his history of singing about romantic despair and isolation, Morrissey demonstrated a dry, self-deprecating humor throughout his performance. He acknowledged that some of his songs might appear silly to listeners, a trait he admitted to with confidence during the show. His 75-minute headlining set highlighted his versatility as a performer and songwriter.

Lineup Features Punk Legends and Alternative Icons

The festival stage hosted a variety of acts, including The Bronx and frontman Matt Caughthran, who performed on the Darker Stage. Their appearance came after Adam Ant was forced to cancel his scheduled performance, making The Bronx a last-minute addition to the roster. The band brought their high-energy punk rock style to the oceanfront venue.

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The Psychedelic Furs also took the Waves Stage, with guitarist Rich Good and singer Richard Butler leading the group. Their performance was followed by Simple Minds and frontman Jim Kerr, who commanded the Darker Stage with their anthemic sound. These acts represented the diverse range of post-punk and new wave influences present at the festival.

Additional Acts and Fan Engagement at the Festival

Soft Cell singer Marc Almond performed the hit song Tainted Love on the Waves Stage, delighting fans with the iconic track. Deborah Smith of Huntington Beach was among the attendees, holding up a California flag with HB 2026 written on it while watching Bad Religion perform. The atmosphere was electric with fans capturing moments on their phones.

Missing Persons singer Dale Bozzio performed with her band on the Black Tide Stage, adding to the eclectic mix of genres. Silversun Pickups co-founder and bass player Nikki Monninger took time to interact with fans, taking selfies after the band set. Frontman Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups also performed on the Waves Stage, contributing to the day's dynamic lineup.

The Circle Jerks, led by frontman Keith Morris, performed on the Darker Stage, bringing their punk heritage to the event. Buzzcocks and singer Steve Diggle played on the Black Tide Stage, while Manic Street Preachers from Wales performed on the Darker Stage. Festivalgoers were seen taking selfies in front of a Darker Waves arch as they arrived, marking the start of a memorable day of music.

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Atmosphere and Conclusion of the Huntington Beach Event

The Darker Waves Festival utilized multiple stages across Huntington Beach City Beach to accommodate the various acts. The Waves Stage hosted The Smashing Pumpkins, where Billy Corgan led the performance. A fan was seen making heart hands while watching the band, illustrating the strong connection between the artists and the audience.

The event concluded with a celebration of alternative music history, bringing together old and new fans on the sand. The presence of acts like Silversun Pickups and The Circle Jerks ensured that the punk and indie rock elements remained strong throughout the day. The festival successfully merged nostalgia with contemporary energy in a scenic beach setting.