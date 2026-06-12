Dark Souls: Redemption Manga Volume 3 Set for September Release, Series Continues Despite Low Prospects for Dark Souls 4

The Dark Souls franchise expands with the upcoming release of Dark Souls: Redemption Vol. 3, the third installment in the officially licensed manga series from Yen Press. While a direct Dark Souls 4 remains unlikely from FromSoftware, the manga continuation proves the universe's enduring appeal across different mediums.

Dark Souls 4 remains one of the most hotly debated sequels in modern gaming, but the chances of it actually happening seem extremely low. FromSoftware's Dark Souls trilogy is widely viewed by fans and its developers as a complete story, with Dark Souls 3 serving as a satisfying endpoint for most longtime FromSoft fans.

Creator Hidetaka Miyazaki has echoed that sentiment himself, noting that the studio is more or less finished with Dark Souls as an ongoing series. Since then, FromSoftware has moved on to new iconic projects that have evolved the Dark Souls formula in unique ways, such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Elden Ring, and now the divisive upcoming PvPvE-focused project for Switch 2, The Duskbloods, which will be launching later this year.

Even so, the popularity of the trilogy means Dark Souls 4 speculation will never truly die, especially as remakes, remasters, and long-awaited franchise revivals become more and more popular throughout the gaming industry. The series is set to make an official return this September with a brand-new release: Dark Souls: Redemption Vol. 3, the third installment in the officially licensed manga series from Yen Press.

The manga, authored by Julien Blondel and illustrated by Shonen, continues the original Dark Souls story set in the iconic universe. The first volume, Dark Souls: Redemption Vol. 1 - Humanity Lost, released in 2024 to critical acclaim, introduced a sinister tale. It follows a nameless woman who awakens from a tomb with no memory of her past, venturing into a barren, unfamiliar landscape.

A protector bound by oath and honor follows her, safeguarding her against dangers while guarding his own secrets. Meanwhile, the Grey Cinders gather in their tower, called by the fire to complete their solemn duty, a colossus incarnate of death stirs beneath the scarred grounds, and a nightmare from a bygone era returns to exact its toll. The fate of the land hangs in the balance as their journey unfolds.

The second volume, Redemption Vol. 2 - Bonfire, released in July of last year, picks up the tale of Ira and Aki with the help of a phantom hunter who offers hope for Ira and her fallen ally. Aki's ethereal form guides Ira onward to free him from the Blood Wyrm's clutches, leading them to a sanctuary that promises the means to right that which plunged everything into darkness.

The upcoming third volume, yet to be titled and without a cover image, will continue this original adventure. Its full description reads: The tenuous alliance between a guardian, a keeper, and a hunter calms in ruin's wake. Yet, like a candle against a gale, hope flickers with each passing moment. In these cursed lands, hope is the sliver of dawn which beats back the night.

Be it for duty, family, or survival-our heroes will march into the winds of a world lost to ash and despair. But the waning light of their hope cannot illuminate every dark corner of the world. And somewhere in the black stirs a reckoning which comes to snuff it out... This manga expansion demonstrates that the Dark Souls universe still holds vast potential beyond the original trilogy, even if presented in a different medium.

While a direct Dark Souls 4 remains improbable from FromSoftware's perspective, the ongoing success of the franchise through projects like Elden Ring and manga adaptations proves its enduring legacy. Fans can look forward to the September release of Dark Souls: Redemption Vol. 3, a 192-page volume that further explores the rich lore and atmosphere of the beloved series, offering a compelling narrative that stands on its own while enriching the broader Dark Souls mythos.

This return underscores that while the main game series may be concluded, the world of Dark Souls continues to evolve in new and unexpected forms, keeping the community engaged and the flame of interest burning bright





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