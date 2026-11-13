Dark Money Groups Targeted Republicans to Aid Democrats in 2026 Midterms

Anonymous super PACs spent millions on anti-GOP ads in 2026 midterms, boosting Libertarian candidates and impacting close House races in Ohio and South Carolina.

During the final weeks of the 2026 United States midterm elections, a sophisticated network of obscure political organizations launched an unprecedented advertising campaign against Republican candidates. These groups, which included Our Heritage Matters, American Forge Coalition, and Patriotic Duty Initiative, utilized robocalls, text messages, and mailers to accuse GOP candidates of betraying conservative principles. The campaign framed these Republican incumbents and nominees as insufficiently conservative, presenting Libertarian or third-party alternatives as the true defenders of right-wing values.

Dark Money Origins and Funding

Corporate and federal election records reviewed by CNN link all three political entities to a single Salt Lake City accountant, despite their distinct names and lack of public visibility. Our Heritage Matters, a super PAC that emerged less than three weeks before Election Day, reported spending more than $8.5 million across 35 House and Senate races. This spending included two closely watched Senate contests that Democrats ultimately won. The operation highlights the growing influence of dark money, which accounted for at least $1.47 billion in spending during the 2026 midterms, exceeding the $1.35 billion spent in 2024 according to Open Secrets. Federal election law prohibits super PACs from coordinating with candidates, making the Libertarian beneficiaries of these efforts unwitting participants in the strategy.

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Impact on Close House Races

The spending may have had the most significant impact in tightly contested House races where Libertarian candidates received more votes than the Republican margin of defeat. In Ohio's 10th District and a similar race in South Carolina, the presence of Libertarian candidates split the conservative vote, contributing to Republican losses. In Ohio, Libertarian candidate Thomas McMasters received 8,906 votes, while the Democrat, Kristina Knickerbocker, defeated Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Turner by 4,938 votes. McMasters stated he had no idea about the background operation but noted that if the objective was to support Knickerbocker, the groups should have been transparent about their intentions. His campaign received praise in text messages paid for by Our Heritage Matters, which warned voters to stop liberals and fake Republicans from taking their guns.

Targeted Messaging and Tactics

CNN analyzed hundreds of federal campaign finance records, political robocalls, and election results to reveal the scale and tactics of this last-minute spending effort. The groups employed a consistent playbook, accusing Republicans of abandoning conservative stances on abortion, gun rights, and immigration. In Minnesota, Our Heritage Matters issued robocalls attacking Republican Senate nominee Michele Tafoya for supporting liberal positions on abortion and gun rights, while promoting Libertarian nominee Rebecca Whiting as the only true conservative. Tafoya lost the race by double-digits. Similarly, in Michigan, ads accused Republican Rep. Tom Barrett of supporting expanded government surveillance and allowing big tech companies to track citizens, contributing to his defeat in reelection.

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Opacity of Political Spending

This spending operation provides a unique window into the increasingly opaque world of outside political spending in American elections. Since the Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision, super PACs and nonprofits that do not disclose their donors have become a powerful force. Groups can emerge virtually overnight, spend heavily to influence competitive races, and then vanish without ever disclosing the source of their money. The 2026 cycle saw an increase in such activities, with dark money spending rising from the previous cycle. The tactics used by groups like Our Heritage Matters demonstrate how anonymous donors can potentially alter election outcomes by siphoning votes from major party candidates without direct coordination or public accountability.

Future Implications for Elections

The revelation of these coordinated attacks raises questions about the integrity of future electoral processes and the role of undisclosed funding. With dark money spending continuing to rise, the potential for similar operations to influence close races in upcoming elections remains high. Voters and regulators are left to navigate a landscape where the source of political messaging is often hidden, and the impact on election results can be decisive yet untraceable to specific donors. The actions of Our Heritage Matter and its affiliated groups serve as a stark example of how last-minute, opaque spending can reshape political outcomes, particularly in districts where margins are thin and voter mobilization is critical.