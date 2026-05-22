Dark Mode Can Be a Way to Reduce Digital Eye Strain

Dark mode puts light text on a dark background and works best in low-light conditions. In contrast, light mode always uses light text on a light background and may cause eye strain and discomfort even in well-lit conditions.

During the day and well into the night, people tend to look at screens in one form or another. Looking at screens is not a problem in and of itself, but if you do it for too long, your eyes start to feel dry, tired, or irritated.

It can go beyond this, with the eyes looking red, text becoming blurry, the onset of headaches, and even sensitivity to light, signaling one thing: digital eye strain (DES). One way to combat this is to switch the theme of the device, app, or website to dark mode. Light mode puts dark text on a light background, while dark mode does the opposite — light text on a dark background.

It's meant to be more comfortable to look at, preventing or reducing DES in the process. But unless you're in low-light conditions, it's not much better for you than sticking to light mode. Neither mode is superior to the other, as it depends on the ambient lighting and the person's vision





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DES Digital Eye Strain Screen Time Eye Strain Light Mode Vs Dark Mode Ambiant Lighting Contrast Sensitivity Dark Mode Light Mode Compatibility Ambient Light Sensor Based Brightness

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