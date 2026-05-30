Dark Matter Season 2 Could Match Netflix's Dark If It Expands Its Multiversal Saga

Comparing Apple TV's Dark Matter to Netflix's Dark, this article explores how season 2 must evolve to achieve similar acclaim in sci-fi storytelling.

Netflix's Dark remains one of the best modern sci-fi shows, but one Apple TV show can come close to matching its ambition and scale in its upcoming season.

When it comes to the portrayal of time travel, Dark is among the few sci-fi TV shows that leave absolutely no stone unturned. In its three-season runtime, Dark ensures that it explores nearly every possible consequence of its time-bending narrative. While at it, Dark also maintains a solid human core, exploring themes surrounding death, grief, generational trauma, and determinism. Not a lot of modern sci-fi shows have been able to match Dark's ability to brilliantly tell a full circle story.

However, Apple TV's Dark Matter seems to be on the right path towards achieving the same. Based on Blake Crouch's book of the same name, Dark Matter is not exactly about time travel. It focuses more on multiversal storytelling similar to movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once. Like Netflix's Dark, however, it delivers a mind-bending story about the dire consequences of some of our most seemingly trivial choices and how they ripple into chaos in the future.

Apple TV's Dark Matter has the potential to become as big as Netflix's Dark. Netflix's Dark is undoubtedly perfect from start to finish, but it is hard not to deny that the show takes its sweet time to find its feet. Its first few episodes merely set the foundation for its core concepts and ideas before it delves deeper into concepts related to quantum physics and relativity.

Apple TV's Dark Matter, too, takes a similar approach where it almost seems painfully slow in the first two episodes. Once viewers get past its early story developments, though, Dark Matter picks up pace and fascinates with one twist after another. In season 1, Dark Matter never becomes as complex as Dark. It has a few twisted, puzzle-box moments that force viewers to think what is happening.

However, it feels relatively more linear. Yet, like Dark, its primary strength lies in its similar exploration of family dynamics across multiple realities. Dark Matter season 1's ending also leaves viewers with a massive cliffhanger after almost completely exhausting its source material. It promises that after exploring a fairly familiar domain of multiversal storytelling in season 1, it will further expand its vision through more characters and universes in season 2.

Unlike Dark Matter season 1, season 2 will follow a completely original story due to lack of source material. However, given how the original book's author, Blake Crouch, also serves as the Apple TV sci-fi show's showrunner, it is hard not to believe that even the upcoming season will not disappoint.

Almost all the stars from the show's season 1, including Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, and Alice Braga, are expected to return in season 2, which potentially makes it even more exciting. Considering how Netflix's Dark has one of the best on-screen portrayals of time travel in the history of television, Dark Matter might struggle to match its legacy.

However, if all goes well for the Apple TV series, it could come close to being as acclaimed as the iconic Netflix sci-fi show. Dark Matter season 2 will make or break the Apple TV series. Dark Matter season 1 struggled to rise above the conventions of multiversal storytelling.

However, it did have a few strokes of brilliance here and there, especially towards the ending. While the show's wildly fantastical portrayal of multiversal travel will not suddenly start making sense in season 2, the show could maintain consistency by following the established rules and lore. Season 1 has already hinted at how the next installment will expand its vision to other characters and universes while still continuing the central family's narrative.

With this, Dark Matter could become more like Dark in the sense that it evolves beyond a story about a single sci-fi concept and gradually transforms into a sprawling, interconnected saga. Dark Matter season 2 premieres on Apple TV on August 28, 2026. With Blake Crouch as its creator, the show will also likely remain true to its established internal logic instead of forcefully expanding beyond season 1's established lore.

And if Dark Matter season 2 proves to be as successful as its predecessor (if not better), it will establish its own legacy in the sci-fi genre like Netflix's Dark. Hopefully, the upcoming chapter of the Apple TV sci-fi show will prove to be as compelling as Dark season 2 on Netflix and potentially set the stage for at least one more season.

This extended analysis highlights how both shows tackle complex themes of choice and consequence, with Dark Matter poised to build on its strong foundation. The narrative of Dark Matter season 2 is crucial: if it can emulate Dark's intricate plotting while forging its own path, it could become a landmark series. The family dynamics at its core, combined with multiversal chaos, offer fertile ground for storytelling.

As viewers await the premiere, the anticipation builds around whether the show can deliver a satisfying continuation that expands its scope without losing emotional resonance. Ultimately, the true test will be whether Dark Matter can match Dark's legacy of a perfectly circular narrative, weaving every thread into a cohesive whole by its conclusion





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