Dark Magic Mushroom Galerina Indica Found Producing Psilocybin and Amatoxins

This dark magic mushroom, Galerina indica, from Florida produces psilocybin and deadly amatoxins together, a first for any single species.

Scientists have discovered a dark magic mushroom that combines hallucinogenic chemicals with some of nature's deadliest toxins. The tiny brown fungus, known as Galerina indica, was found growing on moss-covered palm trunks in Florida wetlands. According to a team from the University of Florida, the mushroom is the first known species found to contain both psilocybin and amatoxins.

The findings were published in the journal Current Biology. The researchers had originally set out to search for little-known poisonous mushrooms in the southeastern United States, but they detected psychedelic compounds instead.

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Galerina Indica Produces Both Psychedelic and Toxic Compounds

The mushroom produces psilocybin, the mind-altering compound found in magic mushrooms, along with amatoxins, the class of poisons responsible for most fatal mushroom poisonings worldwide. Tests revealed the fungus contained psilocybin and psilocin alongside two amatoxin compounds. One of those toxins, a chemical named alpha-proamanitin, turned out to be entirely new to science.

The paper states that these compounds are known to occur in several distantly related groups of fungi, but they had never been shown to co-occur within a single species before this study. The authors wrote that the biosynthetic pathways responsible for psiloid and amatoxin production co-occur in Galerina indica.

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The researchers believe the mushroom acquired its psychedelic-producing genes from unrelated fungi through a rare process known as horizontal gene transfer. This process effectively allows an organism to borrow useful genetic material from another species. The study suggests the transfer occurred after the mushroom's ancestors had already evolved the ability to manufacture deadly toxins.

Researchers Warn Blue Bruising Is Not a Reliable Safety Signal

The authors warned that the discovery carries an important public health message for foragers. Many mushroom hunters assume that mushrooms which bruise blue are likely to be psychedelic rather than poisonous. The researchers said their findings show that hallucinogenic compounds and dangerous amatoxins can coexist in the same species.

The team wrote that interpreting blue bruising as evidence that an uncharacterized psiloid-containing mushroom is free of amatoxins is risky from a public health perspective. They added that blue pigmentation caused by psilocin oligomers may only be useful in well-characterized or cultivated magic mushroom species that have a tradition of human use.

Matthew Smith, a professor in the Department of Plant Pathology, said that part of his job as Florida's state mycologist is to identify poisonous or potentially poisonous species. He said he regularly consults with Florida Poison Control, emergency room doctors and veterinarians when someone or a dog may have eaten a mushroom.

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Smith also noted that these mushrooms are really hard to find because they are small and brown, like hundreds of other mushroom species. He said they are difficult to tell apart from others, even for a trained expert.

Psilocybin Effects and Open Questions About Its Purpose

Psilocybin can alter perception, mood and a person's sense of time, causing vivid visual distortions, intensified emotions and, in some cases, hallucinations. Effects typically begin within an hour of consumption and can last for several hours. Many countries classify psilocybin as a controlled substance, although it is also being investigated as a potential treatment for conditions including depression and PTSD.

Researcher Andrew Kunik said scientists still do not fully understand why mushrooms produce psilocybin. He added that amatoxins may help protect mushrooms from animals that eat them, but their precise ecological role is not entirely clear either.

Kunik said the discovery of the dark magic mushroom is so interesting because it raises new questions about how psychedelic and toxic chemistry evolved within a single fungus. The Galerina indica findings give researchers a specific species to study further as they examine why these compounds exist together.