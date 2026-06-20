Dark Horse Unveils Neon-Noir Detective Comic Set in Night City for 2026

A new limited‑series comic by Dark Horse places a gumshoe detective in CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk world, promising a gritty noir tale, striking artwork, and possible ties to the video game saga.

The latest announcement from Dark Horse Comics reveals an ambitious new limited‑series set in the neon‑lit streets of Night City , the iconic setting of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk franchise.

The story follows a hardened private investigator hired not to bring a notorious killer to justice, but to facilitate the assassin's escape. As the gumshoe delves deeper, he uncovers a sprawling conspiracy that drags the city's most feared gangs, corporate power brokers, and shadowy underworld figures into a deadly game of betrayal. The narrative blends classic noir sensibilities-dark alleys, smoky bars, and morally ambiguous protagonists-with the high‑tech, cyber‑augmented aesthetic that defines the Cyberpunk universe.

The first issue, slated for release on October 21, 2026, will be priced at $4.99, and while the schedule for subsequent installments remains unconfirmed, the creative team has promised a gritty, blood‑soaked journey that will expand the lore for fans of both comics and video games. The series is penned by Jordan Thomas, known for his deft handling of crime‑drama storytelling.

In a recent interview he explained, "Writing crime noir stories is always an absolute blast, so I was excited when Dark Horse approached me to tell a gumshoe detective story in the world of Night City. I hope fans will fall in love with the new characters we're introducing and be thrilled by the vicious, blood‑soaked journey we've sent them on.

" The artwork will be rendered by veteran penciler X, with colorist Igor Monti bringing the electric palette of the cyber‑future to life, and letterer Frank Cvetkovic ensuring the dialogue snaps with the rhythm of a hard‑boiled detective novel. The collaboration aims to capture the raw energy of a city where megacorporations rule and street-level survival is a daily struggle.

While the comic does not feature the franchise's longtime hero Geralt of Rivia, it signals that the Cyberpunk universe can thrive with fresh protagonists and original storylines. The creative team hinted that the limited series may contain Easter eggs linking it to the first game and the forthcoming sequel, though no concrete details were disclosed.

Historically, supplemental comics have offered subtle nods to the games-cameos, background references, or hints at future plot threads-so fans can{} expect a few familiar faces or locations woven into the new narrative. The project underscores a broader strategy by CD Projekt Red and its partners to keep the Cyberpunk brand vibrantჰकोｴℿ and community events.

The announcement has already generated a buzz among followers of the franchise, who are eager for new lore during a period that otherwise offers limited official releases until 2027 and beyond. Critics have praised the decision to explore a detective‑driven plot, noting that it provides a fresh perspective on Night City's underbelly while maintaining the thematic core of corporate intrigue and personal survival.

As anticipation builds, readers are encouraged to share their thoughts on the upcoming release and join ongoing discussions across comic‑focused forums and Cyberpunk fan communities. The blend of noir storytelling, striking visuals, and potential cross‑media ties promises to deliver a memorable addition to the ever‑expanding Cyberpunk narrative tapestry





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