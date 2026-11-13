Dark Horse Reveals Fallout Maximus Statue Collection Pricing and Dates

Dark Horse and Amazon announce the Fallout Maximus statue collection featuring Lucy, Maximus, and the Ghoul. Learn about pricing, dimensions, and shipping estimates for December.

The Fallout franchise continues to expand its multimedia presence with the announcement of a new premium statue collection from Dark Horse, developed in partnership with Amazon. This release highlights the three central protagonists from the Amazon Prime Video series, offering fans detailed collectibles that capture the essence of the show's iconic cast. The collection, titled Fallout: Maximus, is set to arrive in December, providing a timely holiday gift option for enthusiasts who have followed the television adaptation since its premiere.

Character Details and Physical Specifications

The Fallout: Maximus collection features three distinct PVC statues, each meticulously crafted to reflect the visual style and narrative significance of their respective characters. The lineup includes a figure of Lucy, a representation of Walton Goggins' Ghoul, and a version of Maximus that allows for display customization. Each statue is mounted on a unique base featuring the show's logo, along with thematic elements such as fallen logs, grass, or a dead radroach to enhance the post-apocalyptic atmosphere.

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Maximus is depicted standing ten inches tall, including the base, and is shown wearing Power Armor. A notable feature of this figure is the inclusion of a swappable head, allowing collectors to display Maximus either in his helmet or with his face visible. The design captures the military precision associated with his character, making it a standout piece for fans of the Brotherhood of Steel storyline.

Lucy and the Ghoul share identical dimensions, with both figures measuring seven and a half inches in total height, including their bases. Lucy's statue features a base decorated with a dead radroach, referencing her encounters in the wasteland. The Ghoul statue, representing Walton Goggins' character, offers a highly detailed portrayal of the rugged survivor, maintaining the same scale as Lucy to ensure visual consistency across the collection.

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Pricing Structure and Purchase Options

Dark Horse has established clear pricing tiers for the individual statues and the complete set. The Lucy statue is available for immediate purchase via the official Dark Horse website at a cost of forty-nine point ninety-nine dollars. The Ghoul statue is priced identically at forty-nine point ninety-nine dollars. Maximus, due to the additional components like the Power Armor and swappable head, is priced slightly higher at fifty-four point ninety-nine dollars.

For collectors seeking the complete set, the total cost for all three statues amounts to approximately one hundred fifty-five dollars. Dark Horse is offering a promotional incentive for those who commit to purchasing the full collection upfront. Customers who pre-order all three statues together will receive a fifteen dollar discount, reducing the overall investment and making the bundle more attractive compared to buying each figure separately.

Shipping Timeline and Market Context

While the Lucy statue is already available for immediate delivery, the shipping estimates for the Ghoul and Maximus statues indicate a wait until November or December two thousand twenty-six. Industry analysis suggests that Dark Horse is likely to ship these figures in December to align with holiday demand, although these dates remain subject to change based on production timelines. Pre-orders are currently open for all three figures, allowing enthusiasts to secure their copies ahead of the estimated release window.

This release occurs against a backdrop of continued engagement with the Fallout brand, which includes recent updates to Fallout seventy-six and expansions for Fallout forty. The pricing of these statues, particularly when compared to the thirteen thousand nine hundred ninety-nine dollar Fallout release from Bethesda, positions them as accessible high-end collectibles. The partnership between Dark Horse and Amazon underscores the growing commercial ecosystem surrounding the television series, providing fans with tangible ways to engage with the narrative.