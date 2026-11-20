Dark Horse Comics reveals its March 2027 solicitations featuring Usagi Yojimbo Honor of the Arrow, Furious Redbrow, and the 3 Worlds 3 Moons sourcebook from Jonathan Hickman.

Dark Horse Comics has officially unveiled its complete solicitation lineup for March 2027, highlighting a diverse slate of new series, one-shots, and sourcebooks. The month opens with significant releases from creator Jonathan Hickman, who expands his ambitious science fiction universe with the Institute One-Shot and a comprehensive graphic novel sourcebook. These titles join the long-running Usagi Yojimbo franchise and the latest entry in the horror-fantasy Lands Unknown series by Mike Mignola and Ben Stenbeck.

Jonathan Hickman Expands 3 Worlds 3 Moons Universe

The Institute One-Shot serves as the second Sunday Serial installment in the 3 Worlds / 3 Moons science fiction universe created by Jonathan Hickman. This 48-page comic, priced at $7.99, arrives on March 10, 2027. The story follows an infiltrator stationed on the science moon of Ordo who is tasked with discovering what the Institute knows about Tajo Vallar's failed mission to Kaoso. The protagonist must also uncover the mysteries surrounding the grand plans of the governing body.

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Jonathan Hickman is a New York Times bestselling author and a multiple Eisner Award nominee known for his work on East of West, The Manhattan Projects, and Decorum. This complex narrative features creative contributions from Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddleston, and Nick Spencer. The one-shot provides a deep dive into the geopolitical and scientific tensions that define Hickman's intricate world-building.

Additionally, Dark Horse Comics is releasing a substantial 200-page graphic novel sourcebook on April 6, 2027, priced at $39.99. This second entry in the sourcebook series functions as a comprehensive atlas of the 3 Worlds / 3 Moons universe. It maps locations ranging from the Khor-rich waters of Akva to the labyrinths of Therra and the seedy underbelly of Heir. The book includes twelve comic stories from Hickman, del Mundo, Huddleston, and Spencer, alongside work from James Stokoe and Juni Ba, complete with design pages and maps.

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Furious Redbrow and Usagi Yojimbo Launch New Arcs

Mike Mignola and Ben Stenbeck are launching Furious Redbrow #1, a three-issue horror-fantasy miniseries set in the Lands Unknown universe. First published as a standalone tale in Lands Unknown: The Skinless Man, the character is introduced here in a dedicated narrative. Redbrow, son of Whitedog, is a mysterious warrior blessed by a spider woman and raised to kill monsters. His story explores his origins and his quest to defeat the entities known as God-Killers.

This new series explores the legend of a warrior and his animal companions who heard a tale from a witch. Ben Stenbeck brings his honed sequential storytelling skills to this prequel, which costs $4.99 and hits shelves on March 17, 2027. The project includes Cover A by Stenbeck and Cover B by Mignola, appealing to fans of dark fantasy and folklore-inspired horror. The creative team aims to expand the mythos of the Lands Unknown universe further.

Stan Sakai continues his iconic series with Usagi Yojimbo: Honor of the Arrow #1. This five-issue, all-color series costs $4.99 and is scheduled for release on March 24, 2027. The story begins when Usagi and his cousin Yukichi encounter a patient archer named Ayako by the roadside. She is waiting for the former student of her father, the founder of a Kyujutsu school, who murdered her father along with a gang.

Ayako believes her presence will draw the perpetrators out, a strategy the samurai initially dismiss as futile. However, the duo soon encounters a gang of archers at a roadside inn, confirming the danger she faces. This issue, which features the return of fan-favorite character Gen, is a story of honor, filial piety, and revenge driven by Japanese proverbs and traditional values.

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The Ones Series and Other March Highlights

Brian Michael Bendis and Jacob Edgar launch a new comedy adventure titled The Ones. This four-issue series costs $4.99 and arrives on March 17, 2027. The plot centers on a clash between The Ones and The Other Ones, distinct groups on Earth who believe they hold special status. The narrative promises significant reveals, including a full-page disclosure regarding Ava, an Earth food blogger, described as a major plot point in the comic.

Brian Michael Bendis brings his experience from Ultimate Spider-Man and Jessica Jones to this explosive comedy. Jacob Edgar contributes his cartooning style, previously seen in Batman and The Rocketeer. Every issue of The Ones includes free access to the Jinxworld Discord, offering additional goodies and community engagement for readers. The series blends superhero tropes with satirical humor and unexpected twists.

Beyond these flagship launches, the March 2027 solicitations include reprints and hardcovers of established titles. Fans can find manga editions and graphic novels based on Blue Eye Samurai, Barbie, Black Hammer, and The Umbrella Academy. These releases round out a month that balances new intellectual property from top-tier creators with beloved existing franchises, ensuring a robust offering for comic book collectors and casual readers alike throughout the spring season.