Dark Horse Comics Launches Canto The Clockwork Chronicles November 18

Dark Horse Comics releases Canto The Clockwork Chronicles on November 18. David M. Booher and Drew Zucker launch a new series featuring a knight and Mico the Malorex exploring mechanical worlds.

Dark Horse Comics is set to release Canto The Clockwork Chronicles #1 on Wednesday, November 18th. This new ongoing comic book series invites readers into a world where a small knight with a big heart travels the Unnamed World to help those in need. The protagonist's journey takes him to the mysterious Forgotten Isles, where strange machines and jungle fauna coexist.

Canto The Clockwork Chronicles Launch Details

Canto The Clockwork Chronicles #1 arrives in stores on Wednesday, November 18th. The series is a new ongoing title from Dark Horse Comics. It introduces Canto, a small knight who sails the Mechanical Sea. His mission leads to the Forgotten Isles. There, catastrophe strikes his best friend Mico the Malorex. This event launches the ongoing series by David M. Booher and Drew Zucker.

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The story begins with Canto traveling to help those in need. His path leads directly to the Forgotten Isles. These islands are filled with strange machines. The mystery of the Forgotten People is put on hold. A catastrophe befalls Mico the Malorex. The question remains if Canto's courage is enough to save his companion.

Creator David M. Booher And Drew Zucker Vision

David M. Booher and Drew Zucker create Canto The Clockwork Chronicles #1. The comic is perfect for new readers and long-time fans. It is a must-read for fans of D'Orc. It is also recommended for fans of Kaya. Readers who like Avatar: The Last Airbender will enjoy this. It appeals to fans of Usagi Yojimbo as well.

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The series is described as overflowing with action. It contains elements of suspense and heart. David M. Booher and Drew Zucker are at the start of this journey. The comic offers a thrilling experience for its audience. It serves as an accessible entry point for new characters.

Mico The Malorex And The Mechanical Sea

The narrative features the Mechanical Sea as a key setting. Canto sails across this unique body of water. The Forgotten Isles are central to the plot. Jungle fauna mixes with strange machines here. Canto's people have tin bodies and real hearts. This hybrid nature is a key part of the lore.

Catastrophe strikes Mico the Malorex early in the story. This event triggers the main conflict. The comic assures this procedure is survivable. Readers follow Canto and Mico through this adventure. The Mechanical Sea provides a backdrop for their exploration.

Plot Themes And World Building Elements

The story explores themes of technology and biology. Canto's people have real hearts inside tin bodies. This is a significant plot point. The Mechanical Sea is a major setting. The Forgotten Isles hold secrets about the past.

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Canto's journey is one of helping others. His big heart drives his actions. Mico the Malorex is his best friend. The two face challenges together. The comic balances action with emotional depth. Readers are invited to join this new series.

Available For Purchase On November 18th

Canto The Clockwork Chronicles #1 is available on Wednesday, November 18th. It is sold at local comic shops. The series is an ongoing title. It offers a complete story arc for readers. Fans can follow Canto and Mico in future issues.

The comic is a product of Dark Horse Comics. David M. Booher and Drew Zucker are the creators. The series features unique world building. Readers can expect high quality artwork and writing. The launch date is confirmed for November 18th.