Dark Horse Comics Announces Furious Redbrow Miniseries by Ben Stenbeck

Ben Stenbeck returns to Mike Mignola's Lands Unknown with Furious Redbrow, a new three-issue miniseries launching in March 2027, expanding the horror fantasy universe.

Mike Mignola created the iconic horror character Hellboy in 1993, a creation that has since spawned countless comics, graphic novels, and four feature films. Now, Mignola and his frequent collaborator Ben Stenbeck have established a new shared universe called the Lands Unknown, which blends horror, fantasy, and folklore. Collider has exclusively revealed that Stenbeck will return to this world with an all-new miniseries titled Furious Redbrow, published by Dark Horse Comics. This new project expands the mythology of the Lands Unknown with a three-issue story centered on a legendary monster hunter.

Furious Redbrow Miniseries Details

The new series Furious Redbrow will be written and illustrated entirely by Ben Stenbeck. Dave Stewart will handle the coloring duties, bringing a distinct visual style to the pages, while Clem Robins, a longtime letterer for Hellboy projects, will manage the lettering. The first issue is scheduled for release in comic shops everywhere on March 17, 2027. This launch date marks the beginning of the next chapter in the Lands Unknown saga, building on the foundation laid by recent anthologies.

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Stenbeck has a long history with Mignola, having collaborated on several Hellboy comics, series within the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, and the historical horror series Baltimore. His previous entry into the Lands Unknown was The Skinless Man, a two-issue story that introduced a witch spinning a tale about a title figure to an aged monster hunter. That monster hunter, who was referred to as the God-Killer, will now be the focus of the new miniseries, allowing readers to explore his origins in greater depth.

Origins of the God-Killer

Furious Redbrow will flash back to the youth of its titular character, revealing his past as the son of Whitedog. The narrative is set in the harsh western reaches of the Lands Unknown, a setting known for its grim humor and woodcut-inspired art style established in earlier works. Redbrow is depicted as a figure blessed by the spider woman and trained from a young age to destroy all monsters. This background sets the stage for a tale of swords, sorcery, and high adventure that distinguishes him from other characters in the universe.

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The narrative promises to delve into the formative years of a hero who will become a central figure in the world's lore. By focusing on his upbringing and training, the story explores how he became the God-Killer mentioned in previous tales. This approach allows Ben Stenbeck to expand the emotional and mythological depth of the Lands Unknown, offering fans a richer understanding of the forces that shape its inhabitants.

Cover Art and Release Strategy

The initial issue of Furious Redbrow will feature two distinct covers to appeal to collectors and fans. One cover will be illustrated by Ben Stenbeck, showcasing the artist's own vision for the character and setting. The second cover will be created by Mike Mignola, leveraging the creator of the universe to draw attention to the new series. This dual-cover strategy highlights the continued creative partnership between Mignola and Stenbeck.

Stenbeck's return to the Lands Unknown follows a series of successful publications that have built the world since its inception in 2025. The journey began with Mignola's Bowling With Corpses and Other Strange Tales From the Lands Unknown, a graphic novel anthology that showcased the world's grim tone. Earlier in the current year, Mignola released another anthology titled Uri Tupka and the Gods, further fleshing out the lore. These projects, along with Stenbeck's The Skinless Man, have established a robust framework for individual stories like Furious Redbrow.