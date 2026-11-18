Dark Horse Comics confirms the March 23, 2027 release of the Total Party Killers trade paperback, collecting all four issues of the popular Forgotten Realms miniseries for $19.99.

Dark Horse Comics has officially confirmed that the Dungeons & Dragons: Total Party Killers trade paperback will arrive on March 23, 2027, bringing the complete four-issue miniseries to print. The collection is priced at $19.99 and will contain 112 pages of content, offering fans a unified narrative arc within the expansive Forgotten Realms campaign setting. This major compilation serves as the definitive physical format for readers who have been following the serialized story, ensuring the entire journey is available in a single, convenient volume.

The publication details mark a significant milestone for collectors and enthusiasts who have tracked the ongoing series since its initial launch. Preorders for the trade paperback are now open through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. This structure allows consumers to reserve their copies well in advance, streamlining the purchasing process for both international and domestic buyers ahead of the late spring arrival.

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The creative team behind Total Party Killers consists of New York Times bestselling author Christopher Hastings and acclaimed artist Denis Medri. This duo is well known for their previous collaborations on titles such as Spider-Verse and The Adventures of Dr. McNinja. Their work has been widely praised, with the first three issues of the miniseries earning an average reader rating between 4 and 4.1 stars out of 5 on League of Comic Geeks. Hastings and Medri have delivered on high expectations by crafting a narrative that diverges sharply from traditional fantasy tropes.

Instead of focusing on standard heroes, the story centers on iconic monsters guarding the lair of a deceased wizard named Custos. When Custos dies, his domain becomes a battleground for various factions, forcing the monsters under his thrall to decide whether to protect the loot or find a way to release themselves. This unique premise introduces a group of distinctive protagonists who embark on a quest across the Forgotten Realms.

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The main cast includes Tilli, a lycanthrope rogue; Mucus Cubus, a gelatinous cube wizard; Strago, an undead paladin; Q'Laxx, a polymath mind flayer; and Looksy, an adorable baby beholder. These unlikely allies clash with the Red Wizards of Thay and the agents of the Harpers, adding significant depth to the lore established in popular media like Baldur's Gate 3 and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The series blends humor with heartfelt storytelling to appeal to a broad audience.

Prior to this collection, the fourth and final issue of the miniseries was scheduled for release on December 2, 2026, allowing the serialized story to build momentum before the omnibus edition arrives in 2027. This staggered release strategy highlights Dark Horse's commitment to sustaining engagement with the property over a longer period. The main cover art is provided by Lukas Ketner, with additional variant covers also planned for the trade paperback release to attract collectors.

The release of this trade paperback reinforces the enduring cultural footprint of the Forgotten Realms setting, which serves as the backdrop for some of the most iconic media in the Dungeons & Dragons franchise. The physical format offers a tangible way for fans to experience the art and writing of Denis Medri and Christopher Hastings in a cohesive volume. This preservation of narrative integrity ensures the story remains available for future reference and enjoyment by new and old readers alike.

Consumers looking to add this collection to their libraries can take advantage of the preorder window, which is currently active across multiple distribution channels. The broad distribution network supports the growing interest in Dungeons & Dragons adaptations, which have seen a surge in popularity due to recent successful film and game releases. The availability through major book and comic retailers ensures the Total Party Killers trade paperback will be widely accessible upon its March 23, 2027 release.