Dark Horse Comics confirms the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Secrets of the Zonai in April 2027. This 472-page volume features art by Eiji Aonuma.

Dark Horse Comics has officially announced a comprehensive new reference book dedicated to the ancient Zonai civilization from The Legend of Zelda franchise. The publication, titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Secrets of the Zonai, will be released in April 2027. This decision to delay the launch ensures the final product meets a high standard of quality for fans of the series.

Comprehensive Zonai Compendium Details

The new volume will contain 472 pages of content, offering an extensive look at the lore that surrounds the mysterious precursors to the Hylian people. The book features over 50 pages of beautiful illustrations and character art. Additionally, it includes 80 pages dedicated to a deep dive analysis of the Zonai history. The publication aims to satisfy the curiosity left by the events of Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild.

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The text goes beyond simple artwork to provide exclusive insights into the creative process. It includes interviews with Producer Eiji Aonuma, Director Hidemaro Fujibayashi, and Art Director Satoru Takizawa. These discussions will reveal how the team developed the narrative and visual identity of the Zonai race. Such access to the developers provides a level of detail not found in the games themselves.

Behind the Scenes Development Art

Readers will gain access to nearly 300 pages of behind-the-scenes sketches and notes. These pages offer recollections from the development team regarding the creation of the game. This material serves as a behind-the-curtain peek into the meticulous work involved in designing the Zonai devices. It documents the evolution of ideas from initial concepts to final game assets.

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The delay to April 2027 was implemented to ensure the highest standard of quality. Originally, the book was scheduled to launch a couple of months prior to this new date. The publisher prioritized accuracy and artistic completeness over a faster release timeline. This approach allows for a more polished and authoritative reference guide for collectors.

Zonai Lore and Game Mechanics Context

The Zonai civilization was first mentioned in Breath of the Wild but became central to Tears of the Kingdom. Princess Zelda is a descendant of the Zonai, making their history vital to the main storyline. When they arrived in Hyrule from the heavens, ancient Hylians mistook them for gods. This perception was fueled by their impressive magical abilities and strength of character.

Link's Ultrahand ability, which is crucial to the game mechanics, originates from the Zonai civilization. King Rauru's spirit provides this tool to Link early in the adventure. The ability allows Link to move objects and attach them together to create contraptions. This technology, once a force for good, now appears in ruined forms like combat constructs.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released on May 12, 2023. It received a score of 95/100 from critics with a 97% recommendation rate. The game is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB for Fantasy Violence. It was developed by Nintendo and published by Nintendo using the Havok engine. The book will not change the core lore but provides valuable reference material. It serves as a wonderful addition to the library of Zelda merchandise for dedicated fans.