Dark Horse Comics reveals a graphic novel adaptation of The Witcher: Eternal Flame set for release on June 15, 2027. This marks the first in a series adapting Andrzej Sapkowski's Sword of Destiny.

Dark Horse Comics has officially announced a new graphic novel adaptation titled Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher: Eternal Flame HC, scheduled for release on June 15, 2027. This project serves as the inaugural installment in a planned series of visual adaptations based on Sword of Destiny, the foundational 1992 short-story collection by franchise creator Andrzej Sapkowski. The 56-page hardcover edition will be priced at $17.99, offering fans a fresh artistic interpretation of one of the most pivotal texts in the entire Wiedźmin saga. Writers Andrzej Sapkowski and Milena Zając will collaborate on the script, while artists Will Morris and Giovanna Niro will handle the visual storytelling.

Historical Context of Sword of Destiny

Geralt of Rivia first captured readers' hearts in Andrzej Sapkowski's 1992 Sword of Destiny, predating both the Netflix television series and the critically acclaimed video games. Although published before The Last Wish in 1993, it remains one of the most important books in the franchise because it introduces Ciri and establishes her destined connection to Geralt. This narrative foundation laid the groundwork for the five-novel saga that followed, cementing the relationship between the monster hunter and his daughter as central to the lore. The collection is widely considered one of the best entries in Sapkowski's Witcher saga due to its emotional depth and exploration of their bond.

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Eternal Flame Plot and Creative Team

The narrative of Eternal Flame features Geralt alongside the bard Dandelion, also known as Jaskier, as they encounter a merchant named Dainty. The story kicks into gear when another halfling bursts into the room, serving as a mirror image of the merchant they just met. This second halfling morphs into a doppler, a shapeshifter who had assumed Dainty's life and squandered his coin. When the creature escapes, a wild chase begins that reveals the doppler's true talents and forces Geralt to see double during the pursuit. This adventure highlights the classic dynamic between the witcher and the bard while introducing a unique supernatural threat.

Expanding the Graphic Novel Series

This release is not a standalone project but rather the first in a broader series of adaptations targeting Sword of Destiny's short stories. Fans can expect more epic Witcher tales to be brought to life in an artistic format that they have yet to experience for these specific stories. While Netflix has adapted several of the collection's short stories in previous seasons, this graphic novel initiative offers a distinct medium for storytelling. The involvement of the original author ensures that the canonical integrity of the source material is maintained throughout the adaptation process.

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Broader Witcher Media Landscape

The announcement adds to a diverse portfolio of Witcher media that includes The Hexer, The Witcher video games, and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales. Previous video game entries such as The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and GWENT: Rogue Mage have expanded the universe significantly. This new graphic novel joins existing titles like GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, further diversifying how audiences engage with the Wiedźmin universe. The publication demonstrates a continued commitment to exploring the lore beyond the major screen adaptations and mainline game releases.

Release Details and Future Outlook

The Witcher: Eternal Flame HC will be available for purchase on June 15, 2027, at the specified retail price of $17.99. This date marks the beginning of a new wave of content for diehard fans who recognize the importance of the 1992 source material. The project bridges the gap between the original literary works and modern visual media, providing a tangible connection to Sapkowski's early writing. As the series progresses, additional short stories from Sword of Destiny will likely receive similar treatment, expanding the available visual canon.