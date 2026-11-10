Dark Horse and Sega Launch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Vinyl Figures

Dark Horse and Sega release exclusive vinyl figures of Sonic and Tails from the 1992 Genesis classic. Bigshot Toyworks sculpted the collectibles, marking the start of an official merchandise line.

Sega and Dark Horse have officially introduced a new line of collectibles featuring iconic characters from the franchise's history. The initial release includes detailed vinyl figures of Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles " Tails" Prower. These figures are designed to replicate their appearances from the 1992 Genesis game Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Official Collectible Line Launch

Dark Horse is kicking off its official Sonic the Hedgehog collectible line with this specific release. The company previously teased these items at San Diego Comic-Con. This announcement marks the formal beginning of a broader merchandising effort for the property. The figures are available to purchase directly from the publisher. This move solidifies the partnership between the game developer and the comic book giant.

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Bigshot Toyworks Sculpt Details

Bigshot Toyworks handled the sculpting of these vinyl figures. The company is known for high-quality character replicas in the collectibles market. J.W. Productions managed the prototyping and painting processes. This collaboration ensures the figures meet specific design standards. The result is a faithful representation of the 1992 game sprites. Fans can see the distinct red shoes and yellow fur accurately reproduced.

Historical Context of Tails

Miles "Tails" Prower first appeared in the 1992 Genesis game. He was introduced as the second player character. In the original game, Tails allowed a friend to join the action. This was a significant feature for local multiplayer experiences. The character has since become a core part of the franchise. His role has expanded far beyond the Genesis era.

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Crossover from Games to Movies

The characters have gained new audiences through film adaptations. Colleen O'Shaughnessey provided the voice for Tails in the movies. She carried her role from the games into the cinematic universe. Ben Schwartz voices Sonic in the same films. The two characters team up against Dr. Robotnik. This cross-media presence has kept the characters relevant for decades.

Immediate Availability and Impact

These vinyl figures are now available for fans to purchase. The release targets collectors who remember the original game. It also appeals to newer fans of the film series. The figures serve as a physical link to the 1992 era. Collectors can display them alongside other merchandise. This release sets the stage for future Sonic collectibles. The official line is expected to expand in the coming months.