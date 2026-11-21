Dark Horse Comics unveils a new PVC statue of the NCR Power Armor from Fallout Season 2. Priced at $80, this collectible commemorates Maximus's iconic battle against Deathclaws in New Vegas.

Dark Horse Comics has partnered with Amazon MGM Studios to release a new physical collectible celebrating the second season of the hit Prime Video series Fallout. The new item is a detailed statue featuring the New California Republic Power Armor, designed to capture the aesthetic of the popular post-apocalyptic universe. This release offers fans a tangible piece of the show's expanding lore, specifically highlighting key moments from the upcoming narrative arcs.

Maximus and the NCR Power Armor Statue

The centerpiece of this new collection is a 9.75-inch tall figure cast in durable PVC, modeled directly after the suit worn by the character Maximus. The statue depicts the armor as it appeared during Maximus's dramatic confrontation with Deathclaws at the entrance to the New Vegas strip. Dark Horse designed the base to resemble a vault door, incorporating the show's recognizable title font to create a cohesive display piece for any collection.

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Nostalgia and Faction Significance in Season 2

The inclusion of the New California Republic armor taps into the deep nostalgia long-time fans hold for the game series, particularly following the introduction of New Vegas in the show's second season. In the storyline, The Ghoul takes Maximus and Thaddeus to an abandoned New California Republic safe house where they unearth this revered equipment. The faction itself represents a post-war federal republic that values democracy and the rule of law, adding political depth to the action.

Pricing and Pre-Order Availability Details

Retailers on the Sideshow website list the product at $80, positioning it as a budget-friendly option given the level of detail included. Dark Horse has opened pre-orders for the item, with the expected shipping window set between February and April 2027. The compact size of nearly ten inches ensures that the statue will not be difficult for collectors to store or display in home environments.

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Production Status and Future Season Outlook

While this physical merchandise is on its way to pre-order customers, the television production has continued with the third season of Fallout now wrapping filming. Industry expectations suggest that the new season will drop in May or June 2027. The upcoming episodes are anticipated to provide a deeper look at Colorado within the franchise's established universe.

Connection to Video Game Lore and Expansions

The expansion of the Fallout narrative into New Vegas and Colorado mirrors the geographical settings of the beloved video games, particularly Fallout: New Vegas. Although a new single-player game has not yet been announced, the show's focus on these iconic locations keeps the franchise's global fanbase engaged. The merchandise and continued storytelling serve to further immortalize these factions and characters for a new generation of viewers.