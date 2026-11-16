Showrunner John Hlavin and writer Rowan Joffe adapt a Swedish series for American audiences, setting a gritty crime drama in Western Pennsylvania.

A new dark crime drama is set to captivate audiences by following a group of small-town law enforcement officers in Western Pennsylvania. The narrative arc begins when a seemingly closed case suddenly erupts, sending shockwaves through the local police force and the FBI. The central mystery involves a young boy who was abducted by the notorious serial killer Jurek Walter. Years after his disappearance and Jurek's subsequent arrest, the boy reappears alive, triggering a complex and dangerous investigation.

Lead Investigators Rejoin Forces for Complex Case

Retired homicide detective Jonah Lynn, portrayed by Liev Schreiber, finds himself pulled back into active duty to help solve this baffling mystery. He is assisted by his surrogate daughter, FBI agent Saga Bauer, played by Zazie Beets, who has her own deeply personal connection to the killer. Jurek Walter, portrayed by Stephen Graham, is responsible for the death of Saga's father, who was Jonah's former partner. This shared trauma drives the initial motivation for both characters to uncover the truth behind the boy's reappearance.

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Two-Front Investigation Strategy Unfolds

Jonah Lynn and Saga Bauer, supported by a select team of allies within the police and the FBI, suspect that Jurek Walter has a disciple still operating freely in the outside world. This acolyte may hold critical information regarding the location of another missing child, a young girl abducted by the same killer. The investigation splits into two distinct fronts. Jonah hunts for the acolyte and the missing victim on the streets, while Saga goes undercover inside the psychiatric facility to spy on Jurek and identify anyone assisting him.

Adapting Scandinavian Noir for American Audiences

Showrunner John Hlavin sought to bring a specific type of crime drama to American television that differs from typical Hollywood productions. He collaborated with British writer and screenwriter Rowan Joffe to adapt the source material from the Swedish authors known as Lars Kepler. The team aimed to translate the Scandinavian Noir style rather than merely replicating it in a Swedish setting. Hlavin emphasized that the goal was to create a show that feels authentic to American viewers while maintaining the genre's signature tension and depth.

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Setting the Scene in Western Pennsylvania

The decision to set the series in Western Pennsylvania was a deliberate choice to Americanize the story's atmosphere. Hlavin drew inspiration from the region's dense forests and the way light moves through the rural communities. He noted that the isolation and reserved nature of people in the area, similar to his home state of Ohio, added a unique layer of mystery. This location allows the show to explore the separation of people and the dark secrets hidden within small towns.

Entertainment Goals Drive Narrative Direction

Hlavin stated that the primary rule for the production is to entertain the audience above all else. The series is not intended to be an academic exercise but rather a compelling story told in the most engaging way possible. By placing the characters in Western Pennsylvania and filming it in a manner that highlights the region's unique aesthetic, the creators found a fresh perspective on the serial killer genre. This approach distinguishes the show from previous adaptations of similar Swedish literature and aims to resonate with modern viewers seeking gritty, character-driven narratives.