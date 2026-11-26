Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar return with Sonnental, a six-part horror thriller starring Lisa Vicari, premiering on HBO Max in March 2027.

Creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have officially announced their next major television project, a horror series titled Sonnental. The new eight-minute teaser trailer was released simultaneously with the confirmation that the show will premiere on HBO Max in March 2027. This announcement marks a significant return to form for the duo, who previously gained international acclaim for their work on streaming platforms.

Sonnental Storyline and Cast Details

Sonnental is structured as a six-part limited series that draws inspiration from the classic German children's book Struwwelpeter. The plot centers on Anja Vogler, a criminal profiler played by Lisa Vicari, who is deployed to investigate a gruesome murder in a small town. As the body count rises and the investigation deepens, Anja begins to notice disturbing parallels between the modern crimes and the sinister tales contained within the 1845 children's book. The series blends psychological thriller elements with horror, as the moralistic nightmares from the book seem to manifest in reality.

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Alongside Lisa Vicari, the ensemble cast includes Peter Kurth as investigator Norbert Troschitz. Supporting roles are filled by Jan Friedrichsen as Anja's son Max, and Iris Böhm as her mother Kerstin. The cast is further rounded out by Merlin Rose, Maria Simon, Mišel Matičević, and Stipe Erceg, bringing a diverse range of talent to the production. The narrative promises to explore the dark undercurrents of childhood morality through a modern, gritty lens.

Historical Context of Struwwelpeter

The source material for Sonnental has a rich and somewhat dark history rooted in the mid-nineteenth century. Struwwelpeter was originally written and illustrated by physician Heinrich Hoffman in 1845. Hoffman was dissatisfied with the dry, overly moralistic educational books available for children at the time. He decided to create a more engaging narrative, writing the tales as a personal gift for his son, which ultimately resonated widely with the public.

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The book's success extended far beyond its initial publication in Germany. It was translated into English by the renowned author Mark Twain, who titled the version Slovenly Peter. This translation helped introduce the macabre stories to a broader international audience. Heinrich Hoffman remained active until his posthumous publication of the work in 1935, solidifying the legacy of these cautionary tales that have fascinated and horrified readers for generations.

From Netflix Success to HBO Max Premiere

This new project represents a major shift for Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who are moving from their long-standing partnership with Netflix to HBO Max. Their previous series, Dark, was a critical phenomenon that spanned three seasons and earned exceptional ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Season two of Dark achieved a perfect 100% rating from critics, while the first season maintained a score above 90%. The final season received a 97% rating from critics and a 93% score from audiences.

Critics praised Dark for its consistent quality, with reviews highlighting it as three seasons of perfect television. The series was celebrated for delivering a complete narrative arc without the common pitfalls of rushed endings or plot holes seen in other popular shows. The BBC even ranked Dark as the fifty-eighth greatest television series of the twenty-first century. This accolade underscores the high standard set by the creators and raises expectations for their next endeavor.

Production Timeline and Streaming Strategy

With the official teaser now public, fans and industry observers are preparing for the March 2027 premiere date. The announcement confirms that Sonnental will be a six-part series, adhering to the limited event series format that has proven successful in recent years. The move to HBO Max suggests a strategic shift in distribution, potentially offering the creators new creative freedoms or resources.

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The transition from Netflix to HBO Max may signal a new era for gritty, complex thrillers on streaming platforms. Given the critical acclaim of Dark, the industry is watching closely to see if Sonnental can replicate that success. The integration of historical literary elements with modern horror techniques offers a unique premise that could distinguish the series in a crowded market. Detailed production updates and casting announcements are expected to follow as the premiere date approaches, keeping audiences engaged in the lead-up to the first episode.