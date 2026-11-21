Take Top Entertainment announces Dark Craft, a free-to-play MMO claiming to be the first in the Souls-like genre. Learn about gameplay mechanics, release details, and how it compares to Elden Ring Nightreign.

Take Top Entertainment is developing Dark Craft, an upcoming free-to-play massively multiplayer online role-playing game ( MMORPG) that the studio claims is the first of its kind in the Souls-like genre. This announcement arrives as players of From Software's Elden Ring Nightreign explore cooperative multiplayer options within that specific spinoff title.

Dark Craft Game Mechanics and World Design

Dark Craft is designed as an open-world experience where players can roam freely, fighting monsters, collecting artifacts, and managing resources alongside a team. The world operates continuously without player intervention, creating a living environment that persists regardless of individual activity levels. Players navigate through diverse landscapes including castles, forests, abandoned villages, and dungeons.

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The visual aesthetic of Dark Craft features muted colors and a blocky, Lego-like style reminiscent of Minecraft, though the dark fantasy setting suggests a much harsher experience than the cute character models imply. The game aims to deliver a grim atmosphere where evil forces threaten the world, requiring players to collaborate for survival.

FromSoftware Legacy and Competitive Positioning

While Elden Ring Nightreign allows for small-team cooperation, some fans seek a larger-scale cooperative experience. Dark Craft attempts to fill this niche by offering a persistent online world rather than instance-based sessions. The studio behind the project, Take Top Entertainment, is a small development team based in Kazakhstan.

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Take Top Entertainment previously focused on mobile games before pivoting to PC-focused multiplayer experiences. Their goal is to bring the high-stakes, high-difficulty gameplay loop typical of From Software titles into a persistent multiplayer framework. This positions Dark Craft as a unique entry in a genre often associated with single-player or small co-op campaigns.

Combat Systems and Player Interaction

Combat in Dark Craft heavily relies on stamina management, precise timing, and observing enemies for attack tells. Winning battles rewards players with valuable loot, while losing can result in the loss of those items, maintaining the tension characteristic of the Souls-like genre. Players may encounter other adventurers who can serve as allies or enemies in survival clashes.

The game introduces Game Masters to oversee the multiplayer environment, similar to the system used in Helldivers 2. These Game Masters can initiate surprise boss battles, unique quests, and one-time special events to keep the gameplay dynamic. This system aims to prevent the world from feeling static or repetitive over long play sessions.

Release Status and Availability

Dark Craft is planned as a free-to-play title, making it accessible to a wide audience. Although screenshots and trailers showcase impressive locations and atmospheric encounters, detailed information about specific skills and world mechanics remains limited. The current media highlights creepy enemies, backstabbings, and a massive wandering castle as key visual elements.

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No official release date has been announced by Take Top Entertainment yet. Interested players can wishlist Dark Craft on Steam to receive updates regarding its eventual launch. The studio hopes to capitalize on the popularity of Elden Ring and the Minecraft aesthetic to attract a dedicated player base.