In the Hulu documentary They Called Me Hootie, Darius Rucker details his rise to fame with Hootie & The Blowfish and admits to drinking a bottle of whiskey daily and routine drug use during his early career.

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" Breaking onto the scene in the early '90s, the group of college friends from South Carolina broke records with"Cracked Rear View" released in 1994, but fame and fortune came at a cost and Rucker soon spiraled intoRucker, 60, admitted that at one point he was drinking one bottle of whiskey per day while on the road, and casual drug use became routine. "I smoked a little pot," Rucker said.

"If we had a day over, someone would get some acid. " After the band upgraded to a tour bus, things took a drastic detour. "One day, I came back to our bus, I walked in the back and two of the guys were lining up some cocaine," Rucker said. "And the party just was on from that point.

"Rucker recalled once buying trash bags full of mushrooms from someone on the bus. "I'm like, 'Mushrooms? Really? How many mushrooms you got?

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' 'We've got two garbage bags of mushrooms,'" he said. "And he's like, 'Well, we're probably gonna make about $45,000. ' It’s like, 'What if we give you right now? ' "I went and got T-shirt money and came back with two garbage bags that we kept in our freezers for two and a half years.

I always said we never had a drug problem because we could always afford it.

"after meeting backstage following a show, and the pair soon became smoking buddies. Harrelson guessed they had"maybe smoked about 100,000 joints together.

" "What do you do when you smoke joints? You just sit and talk. I just loved listening to him spin a yarn," Harrelson said. COUNTRY SINGER RUSTON KELLY COMMITS TO SOBRIETY AFTER RELAPSING ON DRUGS FOLLOWING FREAK GOLF CART CRASH At one point, bandmate Mark Bryan remembered when Rucker's penchant for rock 'n' roll impacted the band after he took ecstasy before a gig in London.

"He decided to, like, start exploring the theater during the show," Bryan said. "It felt to me like we were losing the crowd, which is the worst feeling at any time at any show. He probably didn’t feel that way. He probably thought he was taking things to the next level.

" Rucker admitted a girl at the show gave him the drugs, but didn't know why he took it, and said he"could've waited till the show was over, but, you know, I just took it. ""We went on the stage and I was introducing songs we weren’t playing," Rucker said before Bryan explained they had a"huge fight" backstage. "I headbutted a cinderblock wall," he said. "I’ll never forget doing that.

We were not on the same page in that moment.

"While Rucker's life on the road was bumpy, his wife back home was having an equally difficult time with Rucker's touring habits. "She said that I could straighten up and we would be happy, or I could keep living that life and she'll figure out how she can make me miserable," Rucker recalled. "The day before she said that was the last day I partied like that. The next day I called and said I need my own bus.

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" While taking a break from the band, Rucker visited Harrelson's Hawaiian home, where the singer had the"two best weeks" of his life before tragedy nearly struck. While walking on the cliffs one day, Harrelson asked if Rucker could swim, and told him if he jumped in, he'd have to navigate a"I dive out, and I open my eyes and look both ways, and I realize, there's no beach and all I see is fish," Rucker said.

"And I come up and I start to swim out and I'm caught. " "It seemed like forever that we were out there trying to get out," Rucker remembered. "I had gotten myself to a peace. I had accepted that God had given me this amazing life that is exactly what I asked for, and if it had to end right there, then when I got to heaven I was going to say thank you.

" "He looked at me, and it was just like Woody from 'Cheers,' he looked at me and giggled and said ‘not on my watch. ’" "I wasn't going to let that happen," Harrelson said before Rucker chimed in that it was"surreal. Woody Harrelson had really literally just saved my life.

"With tracks including"Only Wanna Be With You,""Hold My Hand" and"Let Her Cry," the debut catalog for the band from South Carolina was released in July 1994 and has been certified platinum 21 times over. Hootie & the Blowfish went on to release four more studio albums before going on hiatus in 2008, leading Rucker to pursue an entirely different genre: In 2023, Rucker released his eighth solo album,"Carolyn's Boy," a tribute to his late mother who died in 1992 just as Hootie was picking up steam.

Rucker noted that his biggest disappointment was that his mother never got a chance to see his success.

"At first it was really hard to accept, I mean it was so out of the blue," he said of his mother's death. "To know that she didn't get to see me do what I told her I was going to do since I was five-years-old.

She never got to sit on the phone talking to her girlfriends about me being on David Letterman tonight and how she was going to stay up even though she had to work early tomorrow ... and how she never got to do that is still heartbreaking. "