Darius Acuff Jr. Addresses Kings' Failure to Slow Down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Sacramento Kings struggled to contain OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Nov 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts after making a layup during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect When any team is facing the Oklahoma City Thunder, the main focus is always to slow down two-time MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. On Sunday night, it became the Sacramento Kings' task to try to stop him, and they failed. , Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 37 points on 13-20 shooting from the field and 4-5 from beyond the arc.

Also read Oklahoma City Thunder Face Sacramento Kings Amid Injury Woes

Obviously, not many teams have found success with slowing down Gilgeous-Alexander, but this was his first game of the season where he dropped more than 30 points in fewer than 30 minutes. It was also his most efficient game of the season, committing zero turnovers and shooting 65% from the field.

The Kings are far from a strong defensive team, but it can get deflating when an opposing player gets their way on nearly every possession, as Gilgeous-Alexander did on Sunday night. After the game, Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. talked about how difficult it is to slow down Gilgeous-Alexander, but said they at least tried.

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"He's a great player. He maneuvered around them when we tried to . I mean, he's seen every coverage in his career so far. So he watches that, he studies it, and he has different moves for it.

I think we tried a little bit. Like, we didn't just give up and quit. We tried, but, you know, he's a great player. Great players do that," Acuff Jr. said.

Darius Acuff Jr. on his Kings falling to 1-12 to start the season after tonight's loss to the Thunder, the education of going up against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and says laziness is to blame for his 9 turnovers on the evening. In Sacramento's defense, this was Gilgeous-Alexander's eighth 30-point game this season, and he has only played 14.

He is the back-to-back NBA MVP for a reason, as there is not much the Kings could've done differently to slow him down, except maybe have better personnel. The bigger concern is that the Kings gave up 125 points as a team. Through their first 13 games, the Kings have given up 121.2 points per contest, which is the third-most in the league.

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Teams are shooting 49.4% from the field against the Kings, which is the worst mark in the NBA, and 36.9% from beyond the arc, the sixth-worst. Sacramento's defense as a unit has been really bad this season, and it is a mix of personnel and coaching. The Kings' front office has done a poor job of building a sustainable roster, but head coach"They 100% want to hold on to Doug Christie for the remainder of the year.

There's zero ambiguity about that, but the waters are rising.

"Of course, this is exactly what people expected going into the season. How could a lineup with Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis exceed defensively? Acuff Jr. is one of the worst defenders in the league, Sabonis is far from a defensive anchor inside, and LaVine's effort falters from play to play.and start thinking about what's best for their future, because what they're doing right now certainly is not.