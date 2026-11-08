Dariss Yearby Family Demands State Review of Police Shooting

The family of Dariss Yearby, killed by Longmont police, urges Attorney General Phil Weiser to review the no-charge decision and calls for policy changes following the fatal standoff.

Dariss Yearby's family has issued a formal call for the Colorado Attorney General's Office to re-examine the decision to exonerate the Longmont police officer who fatally shot the twenty-year-old man three months ago. The relatives of Yearby are currently pressing for accountability, stating that their loved one was a gentle individual in crisis rather than the violent threat portrayed in official narratives.

Family Seeks AG Review of Officer Decision

Chanda Yearby, the sister of the deceased, and other relatives held a press conference in Denver on Wednesday to articulate their grievances regarding the fatal incident. They specifically requested that Attorney General Phil Weiser intervene in the case, arguing that the initial determination not to charge officer Joshua Barry was fundamentally flawed. The family believes that a higher level of scrutiny is necessary to ensure that justice is served for Dariss Yearby, whose death has left deep scars on the community.

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Details of the Bluebird Drive Shooting

The shooting took place on the afternoon of August 10 at a residence on Bluebird Drive in Longmont. Officer Joshua Barry entered the home after receiving a tip from an eighteen-year-old woman's mother, who reported that her daughter had overheard Yearby threatening to kill her. Barry fired a single shot twenty-eight seconds after entering the property, having heard Yearby claim he possessed a firearm while holding a bag to the victim's head.

At the time of the shooting, Yearby was already facing an attempted murder charge related to an earlier attack on the same woman within that calendar year. It remains unclear which officers were aware of this pending charge when they arrived on the scene. However, evidence suggests that at least one officer knew Yearby was experiencing a mental health crisis and was suicidal.

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Conflict Over Taser Deployment

A central point of contention involves the use of less-lethal force alternatives before the fatal shot was fired. One officer on the scene asked Yearby if he wanted to be tased just five seconds before Barry discharged his weapon. Chanda Yearby stated that all officers present should have recognized her brother's mental state, yet she questions why they did not pursue de-escalation techniques.

District Attorney's Office spokesperson Shannon Carbone explained that two officers removed their Tasers because they lacked a direct line of fire. Carbone did not address the specific query made by the officer regarding the Taser after Officer Barry had already arrived. MiDian Shofner, CEO of the Epitome of Black Excellence and Partnership, noted that it is currently unknown if the family has filed any formal legal documents regarding the case.

Impact on Community Trust and Grief

The killing has severely damaged the relationship between the Black community in Longmont and local law enforcement. Shaey Thornton, Yearby's godmother, expressed concern that residents now fear calling the police for help, questioning whether they are safe when requesting protection. Thornton argued that the officers' actions destroyed the trust that is essential for a functioning community and a safe society.

Brenda Davis, Yearby's great aunt, described the ongoing emotional toll on the family, stating that the trauma persists daily. The family is also urging the Longmont City Council to review its departmental policies to prevent similar tragedies. While Longmont spokesperson Tracey Hewson declined to comment due to pending litigation, she offered sincere condolences to the Yearby family. The relatives continue to seek justice and hope to keep Dariss Yearby's memory alive while advocating for systemic change.