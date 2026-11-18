Darian Lanzetta is out at Mattel Studios, sources tell Deadline. The circumstances surrounding her departure weren't disclosed.

Trae Crowder Sets Comedy Interview Series ‘Help Me Out Here’ With All Things Comedy; Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Is His First Guest The circumstances surrounding Lanzetta’s departure weren’t disclosed.

No next destination was given. Reps for Mattel Studios declined to comment. Lanzetta joined the company as Senior Executive, Film in June 2025 — when toy maker Mattel merged its film and television divisions under the banner of Mattel Studios. During her time there, she worked alongside senior exec Tom McNulty to lead the development and production of films based on Mattel IP.

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She reported to President and Chief Content Officer Robbie Brenner. Lanzetta spent her entire pre-studio career at CAA, where she helped build Mattel’s filmed entertainment slate, ahead of its big breakout moment with Greta Gerwig’s. She began her entertainment career as an intern in the agency’s New York office while still a student at NYU before elevating to assistant, trainee and in May 2017, motion picture literary agent.

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As an agent, Lanzetta worked with writers, directors and producers, both emerging and established, with a focus on championing women and underrepresented artists, generally. Much Ado About The Box Office: Stars Drive Lucrative Week On Broadway