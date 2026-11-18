Arkansas Hall of Fame coach John Calipari came away impressed with Darian DeVries' ability to adapt to his personnel after Indiana's win over the Razorbacks.

Nov 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Darren Harris celebrates after making a three point shot in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect John Calipari has seen just about everything in his Hall of Fame coaching career. But Indiana coach Darian DeVries managed to show him a few things Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. After Indiana's 81-76 win over Arkansas, Calipari had plenty of praise for the Hoosiers. He complimented their physicality, called their shooters "snipers" and even admitted to stealing one of DeVries' offensive plays during the game.

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"He runs good offense," Calipari said after the game. "Matter of fact, I stole one of and ran it against him. I love doing that. And I know he looked down and he said, that's our play, but he does a good job.

" But what impressed Calipari most wasn't necessarily what DeVries drew up Tuesday night. It was his willingness to change how his team plays based on the personnel at his disposal. DeVries built his reputation at Drake and West Virginia with offenses that emphasized spacing, perimeter shooting, and playing at a faster pace. But in his second season at Indiana, he's assembled a roster capable of winning in several different ways.

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Indiana's frontcourt duo of Aiden Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu combined for 34 points and 16 rebounds against Arkansas. The Hoosiers outrebounded the Razorbacks 39-28 and scored 21 second-chance points, using their size and physicality to help secure their fifth consecutive win to open the season.

"He's playing different," Calipari said. "To me, that's coaching. I always say I don't want to hear you have a system and either the kids fit the system, or they don't play.

" To Calipari, the best coaches don't force their players into a predetermined style. They adjust their approach to maximise what their roster does best. Indiana's versatility is already paying off Indiana's performance against Arkansas showed why DeVries placed such an emphasis on building a more balanced roster. The Hoosiers didn't have to rely solely on their perimeter shooting to beat a ranked opponent.

They could attack inside, generate extra possessions on the offensive glass and still make timely shots when Arkansas threatened late. Calipari also singled out an Indiana out-of-bounds lob play, another example of the offensive execution that impressed him throughout the night. For DeVries, Tuesday's win was an early statement about what his rebuilt Hoosiers are capable of accomplishing. The respect he earned from one of college basketball's most accomplished coaches might have been just as telling.