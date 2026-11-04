Darializa Chevalier Elected to Congress in NYC District

Darializa Avila Chevalier wins landslide victory in New York's 13th District, securing a seat in the House of Representatives with strong socialist platform support.

Darializa Avila Chevalier has been elected to the House of Representatives after securing a decisive victory in New York's 13th Congress ional District. The thirty-two-year-old Democratic Socialist celebrated her win on Tuesday night, marking a significant shift toward the left in the United States legislative branch. Her election in a district covering Harlem and the Bronx highlights the growing influence of progressive activism in major urban centers.

Decisive Victory in New York District

Chevalier achieved a landslide win by capturing 87.5 percent of the vote in the general election. Her Republican challenger, Jomo Williams, received only 11.4 percent of the ballots cast in the district. This margin demonstrates strong local support for her platform despite the controversy surrounding her past political statements and activist history.

Also read Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier sails to victory along with Mamdani’s slate of lefty House candidates

The victory party took place at a tavern in Harlem, where supporters cheered as Chevalier addressed the crowd while wearing a Palestine-inspired Keffiyeh around her neck. This win aligns her with other far-left candidates in New York City, including Claire Valdez and Brad Lander, who also secured House seats in the recent election cycle.

Stance on Policing and Border Policy

The core of Chevalier's platform involves the complete abolition of police forces and the prison system. She has consistently argued that ending policing is necessary for societal progress and has described a world without these institutions as the only moral way forward. Her views extend to border enforcement, where she advocates for the total elimination of border controls in the United States.

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Chevalier has stated that she believes it is unconstitutional to deport illegal immigrants who have been convicted of crimes within the US. This position has drawn significant criticism and debate, as it conflicts with current federal immigration laws and enforcement practices. She has also supported policies such as seizing properties from landlords and redistributing them to the government.

Controversial Past Remarks and Campaign

During her campaign, Chevalier faced scrutiny for numerous inflammatory social media posts that she later deleted. These removed comments included calls for 'no more police at all' and descriptions of the United States as a 'disgrace.' In 2021, she posted about the possibility of a world without borders, a statement that resurfaced during the election and became a focal point for media coverage.

She also previously called President Joe Biden a 'rapist and war criminal' during the 2024 election cycle. Additional controversial remarks involved comments on interracial relationships and a jest about wiping dirty hands on the American flag. These incidents contributed to national headlines and widespread discussion about the standards for congressional candidates.

Impact on Democratic Socialists in Congress

Chevalier's election adds to the growing number of high-profile socialists in the US Congress. She is linked to the Democratic Socialists of America, and four other candidates with similar affiliations won House seats in the midterms. Her victory is seen as part of a broader trend toward progressive politics in New York City and across the nation.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a prominent socialist figure, had handpicked Chevalier for the House seat before the primary win in June. Her success reinforces the strategic efforts of socialist organizations to gain legislative power through local elections. This win sets the stage for her upcoming role in shaping federal policy on criminal justice and immigration.