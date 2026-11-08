Daredevil #9 Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday

Daredevil #9 for Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics Published This Wednesday

Daredevil #9 tops the Top 50 Anticipated Comics this Wednesday, with strong momentum for Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett. The Amazing Spider-Man #1003 and Transformers #38 follow close behind in this week’s most anticipated new comics list.

Marvel, DC, Image, IDW and more dominate the Top 50 Anticipated Comics Published This Wednesday across major titles. The rankings come from League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking reader interest ahead of Wednesday’s comic book releases.right behind. It's a week without Absolute or with the Batman ongoing, but damn, that's a massive vote of confidence forhas a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thingdid when they first started.

Also read Daredevil #9 Preview: Matt Murdock Faces Mr. Fear and Citywide Fear Removal

The website also tracks how many readers have"pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 11th of November 2026. Now, a"pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated.

The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed.

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However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. TheFounder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Nathan Fillion announces his Witness Point comic has been sold as a film to Lionsgate at the end of a five‑hour live stream...

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