Daredevil 700: Essential Comics to Read Before 2027 Release

Prepare for Daredevil 700 in 2027 with these landmark storylines. Discover how Guardian Devil, Born Again, and Shadowland reshape Matt Murdock's legacy ahead of the iconic issue release.

Daredevil 700 is officially scheduled to arrive in 2027, marking a monumental milestone for the Man Without Fear. This landmark issue provides a unique opportunity for long-time fans and newcomers alike to revisit the character's most pivotal historical moments. The release follows a direct lead-in narrative with Daredevil 11, which is set to publish in January of the preceding year.

The Legacy of the 700th Issue Release

Since the comic book hero launched his own solo series in 1964, the character has maintained a continuous presence in Marvel publications for decades. The upcoming 700th issue represents a culmination of years of storytelling that have continuously reshaped Matt Murdock's status quo within the wider Marvel Universe. While the specific plot details of the 2027 release remain under wraps, the anticipation is driven by the promise of a new chapter that fundamentally alters the hero's place in the world.

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Guardian Devil and Marvel Knights Origins

One of the most critical narratives to examine before the 700th issue is the Guardian Devil storyline. This eight-part saga was crafted by writer Kevin Smith and artist Joe Quesada during the late 1990s. The series served as the launchpad for the Marvel Knights imprint, a darker, more adult-oriented line of comics designed to revive publisher interest during a period when the company faced near-bankruptcy.

The plot saw Karen Page end her romantic relationship with Matt, causing the hero to retreat into a deep, intense phase of Catholic faith. The narrative escalated when a teenager left a baby with Matt, claiming she remained a virgin after delivery, while a man named Nicholas Macabes alleged the child was the Antichrist. The story included Karen revealing an HIV diagnosis and Foggy Nelson facing false murder charges. In a moment of extreme desperation, Matt nearly murdered the infant before Bullseye ultimately killed Karen Page.

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Shadowland and the Hand Leadership Arc

Another essential read is the Shadowland miniseries, a five-issue arc by Andy Diggle and Billy Tan that spun directly from Daredevil 500. This storyline occurred during Norman Osborn's H.A.M.M.E.R. era, where Matt Murdock seized control of the Hand to protect Hell's Kitchen. The descent into darkness began when Bullseye bombed a tenement building, killing 107 civilians, an event for which Matt blamed himself.

He constructed Shadowland, a fortress and prison, on the bombing site and declared martial law. In the first issue, Daredevil killed Bullseye with a sai, mirroring the method Bullseye used to kill Elektra. This act caused allies like Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Spider-Man to turn against him. It was eventually revealed that a mythical Beast was influencing Matt's actions. After Iron Fist freed Matt from this influence, he asked Elektra to kill him, leading to his suicide by a sword.

Devil in Cell-Block D and Prison Realities

The Devil in Cell-Block D storyline, running from issues 82 to 87 in 2006, showcases Matt Murdock's resilience while incarcerated. Written by Ed Brubaker and illustrated by Michael Lark, the story begins with Matt in protective custody at Ryker's Island. He learns via the Daily Bugle that an impostor Daredevil is operating in Hell's Kitchen.

Foggy Nelson visits Matt and is subsequently attacked and stabbed. Matt hears the assault but is powerless to intervene, believing his friend was murdered. Foggy actually entered witness protection, but Matt's ignorance of this fact compounded his guilt. The narrative shifts when the Punisher kills a criminal in front of a police car to get himself arrested and sent to Ryker's. The arc concludes with Daredevil and Kingpin fighting side-by-side during a prison riot, with the Punisher assisting Matt's eventual escape and hiding.

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Born Again and Frank Miller's Retelling

Frank Miller returned to the title in 1993 for a five-issue miniseries that retold Daredevil's origin with a grittier, modern lens. While the original origin is historically significant, this retelling offers a superior entry point by integrating decades of established lore. It details Jack Battlin Murdock's debts to the Fixer, Matt's law studies, his blindness, training with Stick, and his father's death.

Equally important is the classic Born Again storyline from issues 227 to 233 in 1985 and 1986. Also written by Frank Miller with art by David Mazzucchelli, this arc inspired the Disney+ series name. It begins when Karen Page, now a drug addict, sells out Matt's secret identity for a fix. The story meticulously tears Matt Murdock down to his lowest possible point before forcing him to rebuild his life and fight his way back to justice, defining the modern interpretation of the character.