Dara Levitan Announces Breakup with KJ Dillard on Podcast After Nearly Year-Long Romance

Summer House star Dara Levitan confirmed her split from co-star KJ Dillard during an emotional episode of her Five More Minutes podcast. The couple ended their relationship after almost a year dating, following a rocky period that included a brief split and financial struggles. Dillard, who raps about Levitan in his new song, previously admitted to taking out his stress on her. Both have unfollowed each other on social media, signaling the finality of their separation.

Summer House star Dara Levitan has confirmed her split from co-star KJ Dillard following nearly a year of dating. The announcement was made during an episode of her podcast Five More Minutes .

Levitan, visibly emotional, stated that she would not elaborate further because discussing the breakup would make her cry. She confessed alongside co-host Carly Rivlin and guest skincare expert Sean Garrette that she feels lost when it comes to love and men. The conversation shifted to dating and casual hookups, with Levitan noting it had been a long time since she had any casual encounters and jokingly suggested checking back in 90 days.

Levitan and Dillard first met while filming the tenth season of Bravo's Summer House. Their relationship weathered several challenges, including a brief breakup after filming concluded. Dillard, a rapper, opened up on Carl Radke's More Life podcast about being in a terrible financial state when he joined the show, admitting he took out his frustrations on Levitan. He described hitting rock bottom, which led Levitan to end the relationship because she had to.

Dillard later released a song titled My Lil Thing accompanied by a music video featuring Levitan, which sparked breakup speculation after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted shared photos. Despite the song and video, both have indicated the relationship's end was amicable and that they support each other's individual growth. The breakup highlights the pressures of reality TV relationships and the difficulties of maintaining privacy while in the public eye





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Dara Levitan KJ Dillard Summer House Breakup Reality TV Bravo Podcast Five More Minutes Relationship My Lil Thing

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