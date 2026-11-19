It is too early to say when work will begin. LeJeune said the city must first receive the grant money so an engineering design study can begin. Mayor Robin LeJeune hopes that can be done within the next year. Construction would begin after that.

DAPHNE, Ala. - Daphne plans to build two new roundabouts on County Road 13, with most of the money coming from a federal Safer Streets grant.

The city just received word that it has been approved for the grant. Roundabouts planned near two schools County Road 13 is a heavily traveled north-south route in Daphne. The city has roundabouts on County Road 13 at 64 and Milton Jones Road, and the city hopes adding two more will help even more. The new roundabouts would be next to Daphne Middle School at Pleasant Road and Daphne High School at Champions Way.

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Mayor Robin LeJeune said a study identified areas in Daphne with high numbers of traffic accidents.

“We had to do a study that pinpointed areas in Daphne that were high traffic accident areas and so putting roundabouts in these intersections is something that they approved as a safer way to travel and the traffic flow is better,” LeJeune said. Grant requires $2 million match Daphne will have to match $2 million toward the $8.1 million federal grant. The plan calls for bypass lanes from every direction, which would allow traffic turning right to continue without stopping.

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Lighted sidewalks will also be added along County Road 13. Resident raises concern about student foot traffic Dalton Payne said he is concerned about foot traffic from high school students who cross the intersection.

“One of the ones here, obviously is the high school foot traffic from the students coming in and out. They cross this intersection a lot coming to this gas station. I still think it can be a net positive for traffic in the area if it’s handled properly. Maybe give designated spots for these kids to cross safely,” Payne said.

LeJeune said the city is already considering ways to address that concern.

“Crosswalks at the roundabouts of course because there are schools involved. There are a lot of kids and things and so, this grant is to make it safer for all involved and so we’re very excited,” LeJeune said. Start date not yet set It is too early to say when work will begin. LeJeune said the city must first receive the grant money so an engineering design study can begin.

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LeJeune hopes that can be done within the next year. Construction would begin after that. When construction does start, the city said it will work with schools and contractors to keep traffic disruptions to a minimum during school hours.