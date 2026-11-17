Danville real estate sees 15 high-value transactions this week, culminating in a $4.4 million sale. Average prices hit $1.7 million as market activity surges in the Bay Area community.

Danville real estate experienced a surge in high-value transactions during the week of October 12, culminating in a record-setting sale for a single-family residence. A property located on Deer Hollow Drive topped the list with a sale price of $4.4 million, marking the most expensive residential transaction in the area for the period. This significant sale anchored a robust week for the local housing market, demonstrating continued strong demand for premium properties in the community.

Market Volume and Average Pricing Metrics

The Danville housing market recorded a total of 15 residential real estate sales over the past week, indicating a high level of activity among buyers and sellers. The collective volume of these transactions resulted in an average sale price of $1.7 million for the period. When calculated based on square footage, the average price per square foot for these homes stood at $739, reflecting the premium nature of the inventory moving in the area.

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These figures specifically include real estate sales where the title was officially recorded during the week of October 12. This recording method ensures that the data captures the finalization of deals even if the actual sale occurred slightly earlier. The reliance on public records registered and digitized by local county offices provides a transparent and accurate snapshot of the financial health of the Danville housing sector during this specific timeframe.

High-End Properties Drive Market Value

The standout transaction of the week was the sale of a substantial single-family home situated in the 3300 block of Deer Hollow Drive in Danville. The property, which features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, sold for $4,400,000. Built in 1987, the residence offers a generous living area of 5,893 square feet. This size contributed to a price per square foot of $747, with the deal being finalized on October 7.

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Another notable entry near the top of the list was a property in the 800 block of Griffon Court in Danville, which sold for $2,588,500. This home, built in 2007, is significantly larger with a living area of 4,372 square feet. It contains five bedrooms and six bathrooms, resulting in a lower price per square foot of $592. The transaction was completed on October 7, adding to the cluster of high-value sales that defined the week.

Further down the pricing spectrum, a residence in the 100 block of Saint Helena Court in Danville sold for $2,238,000. Built in 1967, this home has 1,945 square feet of living space and includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The compact size relative to the price resulted in a steep cost of $1,151 per square foot. The deal was finalized on September 21, though it was included in this week's reporting cycle based on title recording dates.

Diverse Inventory and Transaction Mechanics

Beyond the luxury tier, the market showed diversity with various property types and ages. A two-unit property located in the 1700 block of Green Valley Road in Danville sold for $1,350,000. Built in 1967, this investment or multi-family asset had its transaction completed on October 2, showing that multi-unit structures also command significant value in this market.

Single-family homes continued to dominate the listings with varied specifications. A home in the 3800 block of Welshland Street sold for $1,464,000, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms across 1,706 square feet. Built in 2007, it commanded a price of $858 per square foot. The deal was closed on October 6, illustrating the steady pace of mid-range luxury transactions.

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Another mid-week sale involved a property in the 500 block of Old Orchard Drive, which sold for $2,000,000. This 2,223-square-foot home, built in 1966, includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The price per square foot reached $900, highlighting the value placed on specific locations within Danville. The transaction was finalized on October 5, contributing to the week's total volume of 15 recorded sales.

Mid-Range Sales and Closing Details

Smaller footprints also attracted strong interest, as seen with a home in the 4200 block of Knollview Drive that sold for $1,455,000. Built in 1990, this 2,468-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sold at a more modest $590 per square foot, with the deal finalized on October 8, just before the end of the reporting week.

Similarly, a property in the 300 block of Elworthy Ranch Circle sold for $1,300,000. This 2014-built home offers 1,690 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Its higher price per square foot of $769 suggests a premium for newer construction in specific neighborhoods. The deal closed on October 5, adding to the consistent flow of activity observed throughout the week.

A residence in the first block of Leeds Court E completed a sale for $1,580,000. This 2,723-square-foot home, built in 1974, features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sold at $580 per square foot, indicating that age and size can influence pricing dynamics. The transaction was closed on October 7, rounding out the detailed list of properties that moved through the Danville real estate market this week.