Danny Trejo says he was forced to stay on that Daily Wire movie

Sign up for The A.V. Club's free newsletter to have the best TV, film, and news stories sent straight to your inbox.into the movie business continues to throw a spotlight onto the sort of actor who’d choose to work with‘s right-wing organization—and those who only realize that’s what they’re doing when it’s too late.

Coming on the heels of Rob Lowe outing himself as, prolific character actor Danny Trejo is finally free to explain just how became to be involved in the company’s pro-ICE, anti-immigrant action film“I tried and they said no, they said they’d sue the hell out of me,” is how Trejo described his experience trying to extricate himself from the low-budget filmdefended his father back in October, claiming, “My 82-year-old dad has never heard of Ben Shapiro, I had to explain to him who that is, and what kind of guy he is.

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” Meanwhile, Trejo himself responded to backlash against his association with whatclaiming, “I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community. I am also obviously pro-immigrant. I am not pro-ICE. I know where I come from and I know our struggles.