Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, receives a 15-month prison sentence for criminal damage after slashing a rescue boat in the English Channel.

Controversial anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas, widely known by his campaign alias Danny Tommo, has been sentenced to fifteen months in prison for criminal damage committed in the English Channel. The judge at Portsmouth Crown Court ordered the incarceration after Thomas admitted to deliberately slashing an inflatable rigid hull boat that was being assisted by emergency rescue services.

Court Sentences and Judicial Criticism

Judge James Newton-Price KC delivered a stern rebuke to the defendant during the sentencing hearing at Basingstoke magistrates' court in September, describing Thomas as a persistent attention seeker who disrupted essential public services. The judge emphasized that the Border Force, Coastguard, and RNLI volunteers perform necessary, highly sensitive, and difficult jobs that must not be interfered with by individuals seeking publicity through dangerous acts. Thomas, who cried during earlier hearings and held his head in his hands during the final judgment, was told that his actions amounted to flagrant interference and a deliberate disruption of legitimate rescue and recovery operations.

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Details of the Channel Incident

Prosecutor Joel Smith KC outlined the events of September 22, when Thomas and others were navigating a rigid hull inflatable boat in the English Channel while filming and live-streaming another vessel carrying migrants. As the occupants of the migrant boat were being assisted by the RNLI, coastguard, the Border Force, and French lifeboat crews, Thomas broadcast the postcode of the destination to his online audience, seemingly to encourage further protest. After the migrants were successfully transferred to RNLI lifeboats, Thomas instructed his companion to approach the now-empty rescue boat and stated, 'let's get rid of that boat,' while shouting about stopping migration.

Escalating Pattern of Disruptions

The court heard evidence of a long history of escalating disturbances involving Thomas, who is the founder and leader of the anti-migrant movement Patriot Platform. In March of this year, he is alleged to have scaled a perimeter fence to enter a migrant processing center, becoming aggressive when escorted out. A month later, he was found on a disused pier filming the same facility and threatened to jump into the sea, resulting in a two-hour stand-off with authorities while shouting comments likening migrants to terrorism and insulting lifeboat volunteers. He also illegally entered western docks in Dover, climbing a fence and interfering with Border Force personnel after being personally directed by the harbor master not to return to the port.

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Legal History and Criminal Damage

During the incident in the channel, Thomas slashed the side of the rescue boat with a knife, causing a hole and a hissing sound, while telling a French rescue worker to leave the vessel. He uploaded the seven-minute clip to the internet, urging viewers to share and like the footage, despite claiming he was in English waters and did not intend to encourage violence. Prosecutor Mr. Smith noted that Thomas has a raft of previous convictions, including conditional discharges for threatening behavior in 2006 and 2007, as well as a fine in 2011 for being carried in a stolen vehicle.

Impact on Rescue Operations

The judgment underscores the significant operational risk posed by such individuals to the coordinated efforts of international rescue agencies. By interfering with the recovery of the boat, Thomas directly hindered the ability of the RNLI and Border Force to safely manage the situation in the channel. The fifteen-month sentence reflects the severity with which the court views the disruption of these critical safety services, highlighting the legal consequences for those who prioritize political activism over public safety and the rule of law.