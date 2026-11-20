Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas receives a 15-month sentence for slashing an inflatable boat in the English Channel, disrupting RNLI and Border Force operations.

Anti-migrant campaigner Danny Tommo, legally known as Daniel Thomas, has been sentenced to fifteen months in prison after pleading guilty to criminal damage. The judge at Portsmouth Crown Court ordered the incarceration following an incident in the English Channel where Tommo slashed an inflatable boat that was assisting migrants.

Thomas Sentenced For Channel Disturbance

Tommo, the founder of the Patriot Platform movement, received the fifteen-month jail term on the day the sentence was handed down at the court. He admitted to the criminal damage charges during a previous hearing at Basingstoke magistrates' court earlier in the year. The judge, James Newton-Price KC, described the defendant as an attention seeker who deliberately disrupted essential rescue operations.

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Interference With Rescue Teams And Volunteers

The incident occurred in September when Thomas took a rigid-hulled inflatable boat towards a migrant dinghy. The victims in the dinghy were receiving assistance from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the Border Force, and the French Coastguard. The prosecutor described this as flagrant interference with the legitimate activities of these organizations and their volunteers.

Patriot Platform Leader And Social Media Campaigns

Joel Smith KC, the prosecutor, identified Tommo as a founder and leader of the Patriot Platform. This movement promotes reclaiming borders and relies heavily on social media platforms. Smith noted that Tommo was on bail in Kent awaiting trial for other offenses including aggravated trespass and maritime violations at the time of this incident.

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History Of Trespass And Disruptive Behavior

The court reviewed a pattern of behavior involving trespass and aggressive conduct. In March, Thomas allegedly entered a migrant processing center by climbing a fence. He later engaged in a two-hour standoff with officers after threatening to jump into the sea while filming the center. He also shouted comments likening migrants to terrorism and disrupted lifeboat volunteers.

Details Of The Boat Slashing And Livestream

On September 22, Thomas live-streamed the incident from his boat. He shouted about migration and encouraged viewers to share the footage. As a French rescue worker stepped onto the target boat, Thomas slashed it with a knife. The attack created a hole and a hissing sound, prompting Thomas to tell the rescuer to get off the boat and claim they were in English waters.

Thomas uploaded a seven-minute clip of the event to online platforms. In the video, he urged viewers to like and share the content widely. The prosecutor presented a record of previous convictions dating back to 2006. These included conditional discharges for threatening behavior and a fine for being carried in a stolen vehicle in 2011. The court considered this history when determining the fifteen-month sentence.