Danny Reagan's Character Development in Blue Bloods Spin-off Series, Boston Blue

Explore Danny Reagan's evolution from 'loose cannon' to a positive change in the Boston Blue series, which has been a fan favorite since its premiere.

Danny Reagan ( Donnie Wahlberg ) is the most popular character in the Blue Bloods saga for multiple reasons, not the least of which because the character has proven capable of incredible growth and introspection.

Over the course of Blue Bloods, Danny experienced a massive character evolution, which has now come to fruition in the new spin-off and continuation series, Boston Blue. Viewers who have been paying attention can track Danny's development across the saga and recognize the organic changes in his outlook and behavior. Danny's growth in Boston Blue has been a positive change that the character ultimately needed.

Danny Reagan Started Off as a Loose Cannon in 'Blue Bloods' During the Boston Blue series premiere, things were initially tense between Danny and his eventual partner, Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green). She confronted Danny outright, referring to his reputation as a 'loose cannon', which isn't totally inaccurate. Go back to the earlier seasons of Blue Bloods, and that would be an appropriate description.

It wasn't uncommon for Danny to cross ethical lines and break moral boundaries in the pursuit of justice. Danny would threaten, torture, and assault suspects or persons of interest, but the plot would usually exonerate Danny as he performed these acts for 'the greater good'





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