Danny Ramirez's Falcon Soars with Miami Pride in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Danny Ramirez's portrayal of Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, in 'Captain America: Brave New World' reflects his Miami roots. The film incorporates references to the Florida city throughout, showcasing Ramirez's passion for his hometown team, the Miami Hurricanes.

Danny Ramirez brings a piece of his Miami roots to his role as Joaquin Torres in Captain America : Brave New World . Ramirez, who originated the character in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, reprises his role as the new Falcon in the latest Marvel movie.

The actor, a lifelong Miami Hurricanes fan, had hinted at his character's connection to the Florida city when he revealed in an interview with Men's Health before the film's premiere that he knew from the moment he landed the role in 2019 that he would eventually become Falcon. Throughout the film, Ramirez's Torres can be seen sporting a University of Miami Hurricanes tank top and surrounded by Miami-themed trinkets on his desk. The city is also referenced several times in the final scene, where Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie, interacts with Torres and makes several Miami-centric quips.Ramirez's real-life connection to Miami goes beyond the movie. He was raised in the city after moving from Chicago and is a die-hard Hurricanes fan. His fandom started in elementary school, he revealed in a 2023 interview with the University of Miami athletics department, and he has openly expressed his admiration for the team's spirit and their ability to inspire greatness.





