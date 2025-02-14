Danny Ramirez Reflects on Joaquin Phoenix's Exit from Todd Haynes' Untitled Film

Actor Danny Ramirez, who was slated to co-star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Haynes' upcoming 1930s gay romance, discusses his feelings about Phoenix's last-minute withdrawal from the project.

In the summer of 2023, Joaquin Phoenix was cast in an untitled film by renowned Carol director Todd Haynes . The movie, set to be a 1930s gay romance , was slated to begin filming the following summer in Guadalajara. However, just five days before production was scheduled to commence in August 2024, Phoenix withdrew from the project, citing 'cold feet.

' Danny Ramirez, who was set to co-star alongside Phoenix, recently reflected on the actor's controversial departure in an interview with Empire Magazine. Ramirez expressed the thrill he felt during the audition process, stating, 'It was a moment where I was like, I could throw down with anyone. It was a moment where I felt like I'd arrived.' Upon learning of Phoenix's exit, Ramirez shared that he was 'heartbroken for Todd' and understood that 'the decision for Joaquin was incredibly difficult too.' He also acknowledged the impact on the crew and expressed hope that the project would still move forward. Ramirez's perspective offers a more sympathetic view of Phoenix's decision compared to the outrage reported in Hollywood last fall. Sources at the time claimed producers were 'outraged,' with some even considering legal action against Phoenix. This controversy also rekindled discussions about Phoenix's history of leaving projects. While Ramirez recognizes the hardship caused by Phoenix's sudden withdrawal, his statement, 'the project's hopefully still happening,' hints at the film's uncertain future. It remains unclear whether Haynes will continue with a new cast or if Ramirez will still have the opportunity to portray the young man Phoenix's character was set to love. For those close to the project, Phoenix's departure continues to be a significant blow





