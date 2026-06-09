Danny Pino Joins 'The Magnificent Seven' Series as New Character Santiago 'Santi' Vega

Danny Pino has joined the cast of MGM+'s upcoming Western drama, The Magnificent Seven, as a new character named Santiago 'Santi' Vega. Pino's addition to the ensemble, which includes Matt Dillon, Will Patton, and Michael Ealy, expands an already impressive cast. The series, set during the 1880s American frontier era, explores the complexities of violence and its justification as seven flawed mercenaries defend a peaceful Quaker village. Tim Kring serves as the writer and executive producer, with MGM+ Studios and MGM Television Studios producing the project.

Danny Pino has joined the cast of MGM+ 's The Magnificent Seven series, portraying a new character named Santiago 'Santi' Vega . Pino's addition expands an already impressive ensemble, alongside Matt Dillon, Will Patton, and Michael Ealy.

Notably, Santi is a completely new character not present in the 1960 original or the 2016 remake. Described as 'effortlessly charming, stylish, and funny,' Santi is a master manipulator who prefers to talk his way out of trouble. Raised by a maid in San Antonio after his aristocratic father refused to claim him, Santi developed sharp survival instincts.

The series is set during the 1880s American frontier era, where a ruthless land baron forces seven flawed mercenaries to defend a peaceful Quaker village, raising questions about the justification of violence. Tim Kring writes and executive produces the show alongside Donald De Line, Lawrence Mirisch, Bruce Kaufman, and Matt Dillon. MGM+ Studios and MGM Television Studios are producing the project, with Seth Yanklewitz serving as casting director.

Pino's extensive television career includes leading roles in Hotel Cocaine and Mayans M.C. , as well as a four-season stint on Law & Order: SVU. He is currently represented by Gersh and manager Geordie Frey





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Danny Pino The Magnificent Seven MGM+ Santiago 'Santi' Vega Tim Kring Western Drama

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