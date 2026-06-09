Danny Perkins-Led Elysian Film Group Distribution Enters Insolvency

Elysian Film Group Distribution Limited, the distribution arm of Danny Perkins' UK film company, is being liquidated.

BBC Casts Edward Bluemel As Poirot In ‘Hercule,’ As BritBox Boards Agatha Christie Remake In U.S.FRP Advisory, a financial advisory firm, has been appointed to wind up the affairs of Elysian Film Group Distribution Limited.

FRP was appointed by company members and creditors, suggesting Elysian Film Group Distribution has outstanding debts.

'The Magic Faraway Tree': Feelgood Fantasy Pic Based On Enid Blyton Novels Won At UK Box Office With Sequels On The WayPerkins, the former head of Studiocanal UK, told Deadline: “Elysian Film Group Distribution Ltd is no longer trading and is subject to a formal insolvency process. “Elysian Film Group Ltd, the production company, continues to operate independently and remains active. We do not intend to comment further on the insolvency process or matters relating to creditors.

”A-List NYC Crowd For Game 3; Trump Jeered By Knicks Fans During AnthemComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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