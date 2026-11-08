Danny Oakley on Respect Orders: ASBOs Failed Because They Rewarded Bad Behavior

Former anti-social offender Danny Oakley argues new Respect Orders will fail like ASBOs, calling them ineffective rewards that lack true consequences for serious crime.

Danny Oakley, now a 32-year-old former offender, has issued a stark warning regarding the Labour government's reintroduction of civil orders to combat nuisance, arguing that previous attempts failed because they effectively rewarded bad behavior with special treatment rather than meaningful consequences. Oakley, who appeared on national television at age 12 alongside his brother Ricky on The Jeremy Kyle Show as part of the notorious "Brothers Grim," believes that the new Respect Orders are destined to repeat the mistakes of their predecessors, the Anti-Social Behaviour Orders or ASBOs.

From ASBOs to Respect Orders

The Labour government under Tony Blair introduced ASBOs in 1998 with great fanfare, aiming to curb juvenile delinquency and harassment in communities across the United Kingdom. These civil orders were abruptly abandoned 16 years later, and Oakley, who lived through the era, suggests the policy was fundamentally flawed. Now, the government is bringing back similar powers under the name Respect Orders, which allow police and local councils to impose town center bans and curfews on adults for offenses such as street drinking, littering, and intimidating behavior.

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Unlike the original ASBOs, which could be applied to minors, Respect Orders are strictly limited to adults. However, the penalties for breaching these new orders can include criminal sanctions and custodial sentences. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated that unchecked anti-social behavior blights communities and that authorities finally have the powers needed to deal with offenders, signaling a shift back toward stricter civil interventions after years of reliance on other methods.

Special Treatment as a Badge of Honour

Oakley's perspective is rooted in his own childhood experiences in Wolverhampton, where he and his brother Ricky committed a 70-offence reign of terror that included throwing knives, starting fires, and letting down tires. When they received their ASBOs in 2006, Oakley did not view the orders as a deterrent. Instead, he saw them as a "badge of honour" that granted him access to resources his low-income family could never afford.

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Following the issuance of the order, Oakley was moved to a special school where he received one-on-one teaching and weekly taxpayer-funded outings to theme parks like Alton Towers. This special treatment, which he describes as a "reward" for his antisocial conduct, failed to nip his offending behavior in the bud. Instead of reforming, Oakley continued to offend for nearly a decade, only facing significant consequences when he was jailed for 28 days in 2014 after missing a probation session following a burglary conviction.

He notes that it was not the civil order that changed him, but the experience of prison that showed him what life would be like if he continued on his criminal path. Oakley argues that the ASBO system created an illusion that society was being proactive, when in reality, it was merely putting a plaster on a deep cut that required stitches. This sentiment underscores his skepticism that the new Respect Orders will achieve any different outcome for adult offenders.

Critics Question System Capacity

The introduction of Respect Orders has drawn sharp criticism from law enforcement officials and commentators who question the practicality of enforcing them within the current judicial framework. John Campion, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, described the new orders as a "toothless tiger," citing a broken court system and overcrowded jails as primary obstacles.

Campion and other critics argue that with short-term offenders currently being released from prison to free up space, the system lacks the capacity to handle additional enforcement actions. They suggest that the pressure on police, courts, and prisons means that these orders may not be applied consistently or effectively. Oakley echoes this concern, noting that if the system is already struggling to manage existing prisoners, a new civil order is unlikely to deter someone with a criminal mindset.

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Long-Term Impact on Communities

Oakley emphasizes that antisocial behavior causes genuine trauma to victims, such as elderly individuals who are terrified to leave their homes. He argues that while victims suffer a loss of freedom, offenders often receive little in return unless the punishment is severe enough to make them understand the value of liberty. The failure of ASBOs to provide this understanding, in his view, is a critical lesson that the current government has overlooked.

Despite his own efforts to remain trouble-free for the past decade, Oakley acknowledges that he is in the minority among those who have gone through similar systems. The evidence suggests that the journey from low-level nuisance to serious crime is unlikely to be broken by civil orders alone, whether they are called ASBOs or Respect Orders. Without addressing the underlying issues of prison overcrowding and judicial bottlenecks, critics believe these measures will remain symbolic rather than effective tools for community safety.