Danny Oakley Criticizes Labour's New Respect Orders as Toothless

Former ASBO recipient Danny Oakley argues Labour's new Respect Orders are ineffective, citing his own history and current prison overcrowding.

Former anti-social behaviour order ( ASBO) recipient Danny Oakley has issued a stark warning regarding the Labour government's recent introduction of new civil orders designed to combat local nuisance. Oakley, who gained notoriety as a child alongside his brother Ricky, argues that the new Respect Orders will fail to address the root causes of crime due to systemic issues within the justice system.

The Legacy of Childhood ASBOs

Danny Oakley and his younger brother Ricky Oakley appeared on national television at the age of twelve on The Jeremy Kyle Show after receiving ASBOs in 2006. These orders were imposed following a reign of terror in their Wolverhampton council estate that included throwing knives, starting fires, and letting down tyres. The pair were among the youngest individuals in the country to be subjected to these civil orders, which were originally introduced by the Labour government led by Tony Blair in 1998.

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At the time, Danny Oakley perceived the restrictions not as punishments but as a badge of honour. The orders banned the brothers from their usual haunts and threatened them with young offenders' institutions, yet the enforcement mechanism provided significant perks. Danny Oakley was moved to a special school where he received one-on-one teaching and weekly taxpayer-funded outings to theme parks such as Alton Towers, experiences his low-income family could never have afforded.

Why Civil Orders Failed for Danny Oakley

Instead of curbing his behaviour, the ASBO system allowed Danny Oakley to continue offending for nearly a decade. He contends that the orders merely rewarded bad behaviour by providing special treatment rather than genuine consequences. It was not until 2014, when he missed a probation session following a burglary conviction, that he was jailed for twenty-eight days. This brief stint in prison was the only intervention that fundamentally changed his perspective on freedom and accountability.

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Danny Oakley now argues that true freedom is only understood when it is taken away. He explains that anti-social behaviour directly restricts the freedom of others, such as elderly women who are too terrified to leave their homes. He believes that individuals who commit such acts must face real loss of liberty to understand the gravity of their actions, a lesson he only learned after incarceration.

Criticism of the New Respect Orders

The Labour government has recently reintroduced similar measures under the name Respect Orders, allowing police and councils to impose town centre bans and curfews on adults for harassment, drug use, and street drinking. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated that authorities will now have the power to take tough action against offenders. However, critics like West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion describe the measures as a toothless tiger due to a broken court system and overcrowded jails.

John Campion argues that the current reality of releasing short-term offenders to free up prison space undermines the credibility of any new civil orders. He suggests that the justice system lacks the capacity to enforce these restrictions effectively. This sentiment is echoed by Danny Oakley, who notes that individuals with a criminal mindset would likely disregard Respect Orders given the current lack of consistent incarceration.

Real-World Impact and Systemic Pressures

The debate over civil orders highlights the tension between political posturing and practical enforcement capabilities. While the government aims to signal that society is proactive, Danny Oakley compares these orders to a plaster on a deep cut that requires stitches. He believes that tougher, more consistent action is necessary to truly deter anti-social behaviour.

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Danny Oakley has remained relatively trouble-free for the past decade, but he acknowledges that he is in the minority. His experience serves as a case study for the limitations of civil bans without robust penal consequences. As the government rolls out these new powers, the effectiveness will largely depend on whether the justice system can support them with adequate resources and judicial will.