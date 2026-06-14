Danny Miller shares inspirational transformation after embracing sobriety and prioritizing family

Emmerdale star Danny Miller posted a side-by-side comparison on Instagram showcasing his weight loss and renewed outlook after a year of sobriety. The actor reflected on past struggles with feeling 'run down and tired' and how prioritizing self-care has improved his role as a husband and father.

Danny Miller looked unrecognisable as he took a moment to recognise how far he has come in an inspirational transformation post on Sunday. The Emmerdale star, 35, took to Instagram as he shared two selfies side by side as he wrote: 'Still a work in progress, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come.

' Showcasing his evident weight loss, in the new snap the actor had also got rid of his beard, had cut his hair and had a huge smile on his face. Reflecting on how he used to always be 'run down and tired' he penned: 'It’s not until you see old pictures that you realise how much you’ve changed.

'Looking at the photo on the left, I remember feeling run down, tired and constantly putting myself at the bottom of the priority list. ' He continued: 'Like a lot of parents, I was so busy trying to be everything for everyone else that I forgot to look after myself. Emmerdale's Danny Miller looked unrecognisable as he reflected on feeling 'run down and tired' in an inspirational transformation post on Sunday 'To be the best husband I can be.

To be the best dad I can be. I first needed to be the best Danny I could be.

'The photo on the right isn’t about being perfect. It’s about feeling healthier, happier and having more energy for the people who matter most.

'Still a work in progress, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come. ' Danny's friends took to the comments to share their love and congratulations as they celebrated his progress. Last month Danny celebrated one year of sobriety as he vowed to 'reinvent' himself. The actor confessed he was the 'biggest drinker' within his group of mates and would be hungover and distant around his children, Albert, four, Edith, two, Vincent, 10 months, who he shares with wife Steph.

Keen to turn his life around, he said: 'Hi, I'm Danny. I'm 35. And today marks one year of sobriety. One year since I last had a drink...

'One year of reinventing myself for my family, trying to be better for myself, my children, for my wife, for my family... Reflecting on how he used to always be 'run down and tired' he penned: 'It’s not until you see old pictures that you realise how much you’ve changed' 'It's an emotional day for me, because I never in a million years believed this was achievable, genuinely...

'A year to the day. A Friday. That was always the thing that stuck in my mind 'who gives up drink on a Friday' – well, me...

'Steph has been my absolute rock throughout it, despite me itching for a drink every now and again. I'm not an alcoholic by any means.

'This is to better myself for my family, for my career, for my children. Mainly I wanted them to get the best version of me without me being frustrated that they were there and present when I wasn't during a hangover.

'And it became too much, I became distant from them. ' Danny then explained that when they would plan family days out, he would have to check if there was a bar nearby. 'I've now changed,' Danny affirmed as he captioned the post: 'If I can do it. So can you! For my kids, my wife, for me. One year, no beer'.





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